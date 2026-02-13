Onodrim Industries Raises €40 Million in Seed Funding to Accelerate Europe's Defence & Industrial Technology Renaissance

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onodrim Industries ("Onodrim"), an Amsterdam-based European defence technology company, raised €40 million in seed funding. The round was led by Founders Fund, Lakestar, and General Catalyst, with participation from leading funds and angels across Europe and the US.

Onodrim is building the foundation for a new European defence core. Its defence industrial platform tackles high-priority national security challenges - from border protection to resilient supply chains of key mission systems. The company is advancing technologies in defence manufacturing, multi-domain sensing, and networked systems to strengthen deterrence, improve readiness, and enable seamless interoperability among European and allied forces.

Onodrim's founding team brings deep experience from leading defence, technology, and industrial organizations. The team is led by Co-Founder Aistis Šimaitis, former advisor to the Lithuanian Government and technology leader at Palantir Technologies, who holds a DPhil from Oxford University and will serve as CEO; and Co-Founder Alexander Blessing, former engineering leader at Palantir with degrees from Stanford University and the University of Cambridge, who will serve as Chief Technology Officer.

"Onodrim's mission is to help secure a future of peace in Europe," said Aistis Šimaitis, Co-Founder and CEO of Onodrim. "The war in Ukraine has shown us how rapidly the character of conflict can change, and the reality is that nations seeking to strengthen their deterrence must adapt to this new geopolitical environment. That starts with rebuilding the foundations of strength from first principles - designing the defence-specific hardware, software, and industrial capacity needed for Europe to deter, defend, and lead in an increasingly contested world."

"Europe's security depends on world-class engineering and the ability to build at scale," said Onodrim Co-Founder and CTO Alexander Blessing. "We're uniting top engineers across software, manufacturing, and defence to help strengthen the technological foundation that supports Europe's resilience - and turn meaningful work into lasting impact. In the times that demand resilience and innovation, contributing your skills to defence isn't just an option—it's a powerful way to shape a safer, more stable Europe."

"I've always believed that Europe's strength, manufacturing expertise, and talent, underpins the strength of the West," said Christian Garrett, Co-Founder of Onodrim, who is Italian-American. "As Europe prepares to mobilize nearly €800 billion in defence spending by 2030, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape how that investment strengthens our security and industrial base. With Onodrim, we're uniting the people and technology that can make Europe more resilient and ready for what's next, which we believe is Europe becoming the key pillar of the West's defence industrial base."

With its initial funding, Onodrim will accelerate product development, recruit top engineering talent, and establish new manufacturing and R&D capabilities across Europe.

"Onodrim represents a new generation of European defence innovation," said Klaus Hommels, Founder & Chairman at Lakestar. "The team combines world-class engineering talent with a bold vision to strengthen Europe's security and industrial base. We are thrilled to support their mission to build technologies that will be the next strategic advantage in Europe's defence and key to ensuring peace and stability for the next century."

"Europe faces a critical moment to rebuild its strategic capabilities," said Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, President and Managing Director at General Catalyst. "Onodrim is building the tools and infrastructure Europe needs to remain secure and competitive. We are committed to backing a team of founders who see the full scope of what needs to be built. Our belief is that they will become a key partner to the European defence ecosystem. Every region should be capable of developing its own resilience stack with systems that it can fully control. Onodrim is here to ensure Europe can."

About Onodrim Industries

Onodrim Industries is a European defence and industrial technology platform developing the next generation of hardware, software, and industrial capacity required for Europe's long-term security, resilience, and prosperity. The company focuses on mission-critical systems across defence manufacturing, advanced sensing, and networked platforms to strengthen deterrence, improve readiness, and enable seamless interoperability among European and allied forces. Backed by a coalition of leading European and American investors, Onodrim is focused on rebuilding the foundations of Europe's defence ecosystem and addressing high-priority national security challenges, from border protection to resilient supply chains for key mission systems. Onodrim's leadership team draws on senior experience across government, advanced engineering, and global technology organizations.