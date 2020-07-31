Onosys and ItsaCheckmate Integrate Technologies to Provide Advanced Enterprise Restaurant Ordering Solutions

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys, the premier platform for restaurant digital ordering and ItsaCheckmate, the leader in end-to-end integrations between POS systems, third party delivery and ordering platforms today announced a partnership to integrate the Onosys ordering platform across 40+ POSs through the ItsaCheckmate network. Onosys will continue its focus and development efforts to create new product features that enable restaurant brands to drive more volume through its direct online ordering channel. The partnership is committed to providing the best restaurant solutions and consumer experience available in the marketplace.

Onosys and ItsaCheckmate are integrating their technologies to provide fast, reliable and affordable online ordering that's immediately integrated into most major restaurant POS systems and third-party delivery services which includes DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub and dozens of other regional and international providers.

"Onosys has always focused on fully-branded, robust and intuitive user experiences to maximize revenue for our restaurant partners. Now, with ItsaCheckmate, we can accelerate deployment of exceptional and seamless POS integrations for enterprise restaurants without sacrificing the consumer experience," said Onosys EVP Chris Anderle.

"Onosys is a valuable partner to join us to serve our extensive network of integrated technologies in POS and third-party delivery. We look forward to better serving the enterprise restaurant market," said Vishal Agarwal Founder & CEO ItsaCheckmate.

As restaurants face unprecedented challenges in the marketplace, they need alternatives to in-store dining. The combined technologies of Onosys and ItsaCheckmate help restaurants provide an exceptional online experience to their customers that easily integrates into their restaurant operations.

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant chains need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Penn Station Subs, Giordano's, Captain D's, Boston Pizza and Jack's Family Restaurants, and many other enterprise restaurant clients. Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service- even in the most hectic of times. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a "high touch and branded" approach.

About ItsaCheckmate

ItsaCheckmate provides true end-to-end integration between the restaurant's POS system and 100+ third-party delivery and ordering platforms (such as GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash). ItsaCheckmate syncs the menus and prices directly from the POS system to the third-party platforms and integrates the orders originating on those platforms directly into the POS system.

