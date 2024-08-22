Onosys Expands Digital Ordering Capabilities with Advanced Management Tools for Third-Party Marketplaces

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys , a leader in digital ordering solutions, is proud to announce the release of its latest product version, designed to empower restaurant brands in efficiently managing menus, orders, and analytics across third-party marketplaces. Leveraging our extensive point-of-sale (POS) integrations, this new solution offers seamless connectivity with top Food Delivery Integrations, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and SkipTheDishes.

Key Features of the New Solution Include:

Unified Portal: Manage and connect with all third-party marketplace providers from a single platform.

Manage and connect with all third-party marketplace providers from a single platform. Comprehensive Menu Management: Support and manage all online ordering and third-party marketplace menus in one place.

Support and manage all online ordering and third-party marketplace menus in one place. Effortless Publishing: Easily publish menus and pricing to third-party marketplaces.

Easily publish menus and pricing to third-party marketplaces. Direct Order Integration: Receive orders directly into the POS, streamlining kitchen operations and eliminating the need for multiple tablets.

Receive orders directly into the POS, streamlining kitchen operations and eliminating the need for multiple tablets. Enhanced Order Accuracy: Minimize errors and save employee time by automating order entry into the POS.

Minimize errors and save employee time by automating order entry into the POS. Proactive Order Management: Automated email notifications for any canceled orders sent directly to restaurant locations.

Automated email notifications for any canceled orders sent directly to restaurant locations. Robust Reporting: Access detailed analytics for both first-party and third-party orders.

Monica De La Cruz, Executive Assistant at Chop Stop , shared her experience: "The implementation of the marketplace solution was a trouble-free and seamless process. Menu management and pricing all happen within Onosys, making quick updates effortless. Orders are flowing smoothly into our POS at all locations. The Onosys team has been great to work with, consistently providing exceptional support and showing true dedication to our brand's success."

Chris Anderle, President of Onosys, commented, "Onosys continues to invest and expand our product offering to provide restaurant brands with a single platform to manage both first-party and third-party digital ordering. Our solution not only improves order accuracy but also reduces operational costs and eliminates the need for order tablets. Feedback from our clients has been overwhelmingly positive as we roll out this solution across multiple brands."

About Onosys

Onosys is the go-to partner for multi-unit restaurant brands seeking a seamless customer journey and sophisticated, consumer-facing menus. As a pioneer in the digital ordering space, Onosys boasts a client roster that includes industry leaders like Pizza Ranch, Giordano's, Mr. Hero, and Jack's Family Restaurants. With an unmatched ability to onboard new clients quickly, Onosys is driving digital transformation in the restaurant industry by offering a fully integrated, custom web-based ordering, marketplace order injection, dispatch solution, and a call center application that empowers brands to take call in orders from their customers—all with a personalized, high-touch approach.

For more information, visit onosys.com.

Media Contact: Chris Anderle, [email protected]

SOURCE Onosys