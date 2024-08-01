Onosys Partners with Pizza Ranch, Inc to Provide Digital Ordering

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Ranch, a growing restaurant franchise that specializes in pizza and chicken, and Onosys, a premier enterprise platform for restaurant digital ordering, today announced their partnership to elevate its off-premises guest experience.

Phase one of the project was recently completed in June. It primarily focused on developing an intuitive and seamless off-premises guest experience for Pizza Ranch customers. The digital ordering solution leverages an integration with the point of sale to sync product data for pricing, availability, out of stock, lead times, and taxes. To create a seamless operational experience, the solution includes integrations for loyalty, payments, gift cards, delivery providers, and Google Analytics.

"We are already seeing the impact of a more seamless experience. This past weekend, Pizza Ranch set a new record high percentage for out the door transactions coming through our online ordering solution," Macy Dumdei, Marketing Technologist, Pizza Ranch.

"We are hearing great feedback from our community regarding the new online ordering solution. This was a very strategic and significant project for Pizza Ranch. The Onosys team was extremely flexible and found multiple solutions to issues throughout the process; they are a valued partner," Courtney Boone, Digital Marketing Manager, Pizza Ranch.

Pizza Ranch will continue to use Onosys's range of tools to further enhance their off-premises offerings with a goal to provide an intuitive and seamless guest experience while reducing operational friction.

"Onosys values our relationship with Pizza Ranch. Their team is very committed to providing a great digital ordering guest experience for their community. Phase one of the project consisted of a significant number of challenges when considering the complexity of the integrations required to meet their goals. The Onosys team listened and developed solutions to meet their needs and deliver a seamless experience. We look forward to working on additional phases of the project and growing our relationship with Pizza Ranch." Chris Anderle, President Onosys.

About Pizza Ranch

Cultivating its mission "To give every guest a legendary experience" since its inception in 1981, Pizza Ranch connects with its communities in a way that provides bridges for friends, family, and colleagues to come together. Today, Pizza Ranch is one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest with over 220 locations across fourteen states in the U.S. The restaurant chain offers a unique "Buffet Your Way" concept that includes a wide selection of legendary pizzas, the Country's Best Chicken®, fresh salads, sides, and desserts. Pizza Ranch also owns, operates and franchises FunZone Arcades, which combine everyone's two favorite things – the brand's legendary buffet and an entertainment destination with the latest interactive and high-energy games for both kids and adults.

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Pizza Ranch, Giordano's, Mr. Hero, and Jack's Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing a fully integrated custom web-based ordering, marketplace order injection and dispatch solution with a high touch approach.

CONTACT: Chris Anderle, [email protected]

SOURCE ONOSYS