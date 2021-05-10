Onosys Welcomes Former Panera Bread Executive Dan Wegiel to Board of Directors

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys is pleased to announce Dan Wegiel, former Panera Bread EVP and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, has joined our Board of Directors.

"We are excited to bring Dan's expertise, industry knowledge and operational experience into furthering our mission of providing restaurant brands unparalleled flexibility and customization to deliver a unique digital ordering experience," says Chris Anderle, President of Onosys.

In 2013, Dan joined Panera Bread, where he initially led the company's primary growth channels, Delivery and Catering. Under his leadership, Panera pioneered fast casual delivery to become the #1 fast casual delivery brand in the U.S., supported by over 10,000 in-house drivers in over 1,700 units. During his tenure, Panera also repositioned its Catering business through a combination of digital, loyalty and salesforce initiatives to become the #1 business-to-business catering concept in the country and nearly doubled revenues over 6 years. Prior to leaving Panera, Dan was also responsible for the company's overall strategy and led the core functions of marketing, digital and ecommerce, product development, category management and pricing.

"I am thrilled to join the Onosys team," says Dan Wegiel. "I believe they have a best-in-class platform that empowers restaurants to tap into the key trends transforming the industry – digital, off-premise and loyalty. Keeping pace with these tech-driven trends has never been more important, especially as restaurants recover from the pandemic – but it can be daunting and complex. I'm proud to be part of a company that strives to be the digital ally of choice for restaurants."

"Dan's experience is uniquely suited to fuel Onosys' growth and relevance to our restaurant customers. He brings the perspective of the restaurant operator into our solutions, making them more differentiated and valuable for our customers. Dan's expertise has already helped Onosys optimally design its Catering solution, which was a high growth segment at Panera. He was also responsible for implementing Panera's self-delivery solution, which grew to 10,000 drivers. This experience will help Onosys' newest division, Delivery Systems Group, as it introduces self-delivery solutions to restaurant clients. Both of these initiatives will accelerate restaurant client revenue, increase customer base, and contain costs" says Robert Alpert, CEO of Onosys.

Currently, Dan is an operating partner at a leading middle-market private equity firm in Boston. Prior to Panera Bread, Dan began his career as a strategy consultant and later joined Staples where he spent the next 13 years in a variety of roles, including merchandising, supply chain, retail operations and strategy. While at Staples, he led the company's retail turnaround strategy, launched the merchandising portfolio management and new business development functions, and led the company's largest product portfolios.

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Giordano's, Captain D's, Boston Pizza and Jacks Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a high touch approach.

