ONOXA Unveils Their First Line of Men's Products

Redefining The Beauty Entrepreneurship Landscape

LARGO, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONOXA, a leading name in private label skincare, proudly announces the launch of its latest collection tailored specifically for men. The new line features a range of meticulously crafted products designed to elevate every man's skincare routine to new heights of sophistication and efficacy.

Men's Mango and Shea Beard Butter – The cornerstone of this remarkable release is the MEN'S MANGO AND SHEA BEARD BUTTER. This luxurious blend, presented in a sleek clear white container, combines the nourishing properties of mango and shea butter to tame unruly facial hair and promote healthy, manageable beards. Crafted with precision and care, this beard butter promises to become an indispensable asset in every man's grooming arsenal.





Men's Argan and Castor Soothing Beard Oil - Complementing the beard butter is the MEN'S ARGAN AND CASTOR SOOTHING BEARD OIL, presented in an elegant amber black bottle alongside a clear white counterpart. Infused with the rejuvenating essence of argan and castor oil, this soothing beard oil offers a revitalizing experience, ensuring a soft, lustrous beard that commands attention.





Men's Sage and Shea Soothing Cleanser - ONOXA's commitment to holistic skincare extends beyond facial hair care with the introduction of the MEN'S SAGE AND SHEA SOOTHING CLEANSER. Available in both clear white and amber black variations, this gentle cleanser harnesses the power of sage and shea to purify and refresh the skin, leaving it feeling invigorated and revitalized.





- ONOXA's commitment to holistic skincare extends beyond facial hair care with the introduction of the MEN'S SAGE AND SHEA SOOTHING CLEANSER. Available in both clear white and amber black variations, this gentle cleanser harnesses the power of sage and shea to purify and refresh the skin, leaving it feeling invigorated and revitalized. Men's Vitamin C Hydrating Moisturizer - Rounding out the collection is the MEN'S VITAMIN C HYDRATING MOISTURIZER. Presented in a sleek clear white container, this advanced moisturizer is enriched with potent vitamin C to nourish and hydrate the skin, promoting a youthful, radiant complexion.

ONOXA's dedication to innovation and quality shines through in each of these exceptional men's skincare products, providing aspiring beauty entrepreneurs with unparalleled opportunities to thrive in the competitive market landscape. These new offerings are available as individual samples and are also included in the ONOXA Men's Sample Kit.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest range of men's skincare essentials," said Mary Shively , Vice President of Business Development. "With a meticulous blend of natural ingredients and cutting-edge formulations, our clean products are poised to redefine the standards of men's skincare, offering unparalleled performance."

Unlock The Path to Success with ONOXA

Tailored beauty solutions for influencers, aestheticians, salons, spas, dermatologists, and expanding brands.

Beauty Influencers: Increase engagement among followers with one's own skincare brand, unlocking additional revenue streams. Our fulfillment division offers full order processing so all you need to do is market your skincare brand.





Licensed Aestheticians: Elevate income by crafting and selling a skincare line tailored for clients.





Salons and Spas: Expand offerings seamlessly, eliminating the burden of excessive overhead costs.





Dermatologists: Enhance your brand with seamlessly integrated new products, elevating an existing line.





Enhance your brand with seamlessly integrated new products, elevating an existing line. Existing Brands Seeking Expansion: Expand your product range with ONOXA's trademarked ingredients targeting consumer needs.

Effortless Beauty Branding with ONOXA

Embark on a seamless journey to build or expand a beauty brand with ONOXA. Start with a low-cost sample kit featuring full-size, high-quality products and premium packaging options. Test the products, then begin the launch process of your own skincare brand by collaborating with ONOXA's expert designers for complimentary label creation. Rapid brand creation with low minimum orders, free label design, and printing, along with a 14-business-day turnaround time.

Backed by an in-house US-based Research & Development Lab and Quality Assurance Lab, ONOXA offers clean formulas crafted by expert chemists in its US-based manufacturing facility in Largo, FL. Benefit from UL Certified, ISO 22716:2007 Certified, and cGMP Certified manufacturing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. Trust in the unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and USA-based manufacturing from ONOXA for unparalleled beauty solutions.

Join ONOXA Today to Build Your Beauty Brand

Discover the endless possibilities and kickstart your beauty journey today with ONOXA. Explore ONOXA's range of premium products, seamless processes, and unparalleled support designed to make one's brand stand out in the competitive market. Whether one is just starting out or looking to expand, ONOXA is here to help every step of the way. Learn more at www.onoxa.com and connect with ONOXA socially at @onoxa_com.

ABOUT ONOXA

ONOXA, a leading force in the beauty industry, redefines success through innovation and expertise. ONOXA, the leader in white-label beauty products, empowers entrepreneurs with a streamlined process to effortlessly launch or expand personalized beauty lines. Discover more at www.onoxa.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Bridgett Roode, 4074542328, [email protected]

