Onoxa Unveils Three Cutting-Edge Private Label Skincare Innovations, Redefining The Beauty Entrepreneurship Landscape

LARGO, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onoxa, a trailblazer in white-label beauty solutions, is once again revolutionizing the industry with the debut of three groundbreaking skincare products. These new additions to Onoxa's esteemed lineup not only simplify the journey for individuals venturing into the beauty market but also redefine the standards of excellence within the industry.

Premium Glycolic Cleanser - A meticulously crafted formula enriched with Glycolic Acid, Vitamin E, and Glycerin. Glycolic Acid gently exfoliates, targeting aged skin, dark spots, and uneven texture. Vitamin E moisturizes while preventing fine lines, and Glycerin hydrates and fortifies the skin barrier. Achieve revitalized, radiant skin with every use and suitable for all skin types.





Premium 10% Niacinamide + 1% Zinc Serum – Suitable for all skin types, this advanced formulation is engineered to illuminate the skin and fortify its natural barrier. With 10% Niacinamide to calm the skin and increase hydration, 1% Zinc PCA for antioxidant protection, and Tamarind to slow the aging process. Achieve smoother, more radiant skin with every application.





– Suitable for all skin types, this advanced formulation is engineered to illuminate the skin and fortify its natural barrier. With 10% Niacinamide to calm the skin and increase hydration, 1% Zinc PCA for antioxidant protection, and Tamarind to slow the aging process. Achieve smoother, more radiant skin with every application. Sensitive Skin Cleanser - A gentle yet effective formula specially crafted for sensitive skin types. Infused with hydrating Glycerin to improve skin barrier function and protect against irritants and enriched with Coconut derivatives known for their excellent cleansing properties. This cleanser effortlessly removes excess oils, makeup, and impurities, leaving the skin feeling soft, supple, and refreshed after each use.

Onoxa's dedication to innovation and quality shines through in each of these exceptional skincare products, providing aspiring beauty entrepreneurs with unparalleled opportunities to thrive in the competitive market landscape. These new offerings are available as individual samples. Also, the Sensitive Skin Cleaner is included as an option in the Onoxa Original 8 Piece Sample Kit. While the Premium Glycolic Cleanser and Premium 10% Niacinamide + 1% Zinc Serum are included in the Onoxa Premium Sample Kit.

"Launching these groundbreaking skincare products marks a pivotal moment for Onoxa, underscoring our unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the beauty industry," says Mary Shively, Vice President, Business Development, World Product Solutions, creators of Onoxa and Evora Worldwide. "We're thrilled to empower individuals with the tools they need to bring their unique beauty visions to life. With our seamless processes and unparalleled support, Onoxa and Evora Worldwide ensure that starting or expanding a beauty brand is as effortless as it is transformative."

Unlock The Path to Success with Onoxa

Beauty Influencers: Increase engagement among followers with one's own skincare brand, unlocking additional revenue streams.

Licensed Aestheticians: Elevate income by crafting and selling a skincare line tailored for clients.

Salons and Spas: Expand offerings seamlessly, eliminating the burden of excessive overhead costs.

Dermatologists: Enhance one's brand with seamlessly integrated new products, elevating an existing line.

Existing Brands Seeking Expansion: Expand one's product range with Onoxa's trademarked ingredients targeting consumer needs.

Effortless Beauty Branding with Onoxa

Embark on a seamless journey to build or expand a beauty brand with Onoxa. Start with a low-cost sample kit featuring full-size, high-quality products and premium packaging options. Test the products, then begin the launch process of one's own skincare brand by collaborating with Onoxa's expert designers for complimentary label creation. Rapid brand creation with low minimum orders, free label design, and printing, along with a 14-business-day turnaround time.

Backed by an in-house US-based Research & Development Lab and Quality Assurance Lab, Onoxa offers proven, clean formulas crafted by seasoned chemists in its US-based manufacturing facility in Largo, FL. Benefit from UL Certified, ISO 22716:2007 Certified, and cGMP Certified manufacturing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. Trust in the unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and USA-based manufacturing from Onoxa for unparalleled beauty solutions.

Join Onoxa in Transforming Beauty Brands Today

Embark on a journey of innovation and success. As pioneers in the industry, Onoxa is dedicated to empowering individuals to realize their beauty vision with confidence and ease.

Discover the endless possibilities and kickstart one's beauty journey today with Onoxa. Explore Onoxa's range of premium products, seamless processes, and unparalleled support designed to make one's brand stand out in the competitive market. Whether one is just starting out or looking to expand, Onoxa is here to help every step of the way. Learn more at www.onoxa.com and connect with Onoxa socially at @onoxa_com.

ABOUT ONOXA AND EVORA WORLDWIDE

Onoxa and Evora Worldwide, leading forces in the beauty industry, redefine success through innovation and expertise. Onoxa, a trailblazer in white-label beauty products, empowers entrepreneurs with a streamlined process to effortlessly launch or expand personalized beauty lines. Evora Worldwide, its sister brand, specializes in crafting custom beauty solutions, collaborating with over 200 thriving brands to design bespoke formulations. Discover more at www.onoxa.com and www.evoraww.com.

