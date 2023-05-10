OnPace Partners Expands Service Offering with Addition of New Capital Markets Platform

'S-Team' Industry Veterans to Lead Platform, Bringing $9 Billion Transaction Experience

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPace Partners (OnPace) announced today that Tom Shafer and his highly regarded 'S-Team' have joined the firm to form OnPace Capital Markets. At OnPace, the trusted S-Team will return to its roots in the industrial space while continuing to serve office and land clients.

Most recently a part of Capital Real Estate Group, the S-Team also made a lasting impact at CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, where Shafer was Vice Chairman.

"The S-Team offers a uniquely relationship-forward experience that ultimately promises a more customized and innovative approach to the investment sales process, " Shafer said. "We dig deep to understand what our clients own and offer them outside-the-box services before they even realize they need them. The clients we serve receive tailored, data-informed recommendations that create value and lead to more strategic decisions."

The other members of the S-Team, John Hinson, who has partnered with Shafer for over 15 years, and Chase Mathews, will also be making the move to OnPace. The S-Team has over 50 years of combined disposition experience encompassing industrial, office, and land. Since its inception, the S-Team has successfully brokered the sale of over $9 billion and 60 million square feet of commercial assets.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Tom and the entire S-Team to OnPace. Their focus on producing exceptional experiences—and results—for their clients is unrivaled,' said Ryan Sawyer, Founder and Director of OnPace Partners. "OnPace Partners has grown immensely over the last few years, including the additions of the OnPace Cold and OnPace Outside Storage divisions. Our new Capital Markets platform will build on that momentum and take us to the next level in terms of the breadth and depth of our capabilities."

Founded in 2020, OnPace Partners now specializes in industrial, office and land brokerage across key growth markets in the U.S. and internationally. Their mission is to create a matchless track record of partnering in projects and destinations with both human and capital draw.

The S-Team currently leverages proprietary technology tools, including CairEA and LenZZZ, which they will bring with them to OnPace and integrate into the Capital Markets platform.

"Our well-refined yet adaptive process, combined with years of real-world experience, enables us to continually provide above-market outcomes for our clients through all market cycles—including the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shafer. "We've proven our resiliency and strength time and time again. And through OnPace Capital Markets, we'll now be able to expand our reach to new geographies and sectors and deliver results for more clients across the country."

Biography of Tom Shafer

Tom Shafer is a proven disruptor who oversees advisory services and disposition solutions through the OnPace Capital Markets platform. At OnPace, he leads the 'S-Team,' a seasoned group of experts that continuously innovates while advising capital on important investment decisions and the direction of the markets. Shafer's three decades of experience have spanned from a growth-oriented leader of boutique investment advisory firms (Resource Real Estate Partners and Capital Real Estate Group) to Vice Chairman of CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate company, where he spearheaded the creation of a national auction platform. Shafer has consistently been recognized as both a #1 Investment Top Producer in Atlanta and a Top 3% Overall Producer among all U.S. markets.

