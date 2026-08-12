onPhase AP Automation Attains Certified Status in Karmak's Alliance Program

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a finance and automation platform, today announced that its AP Automation solution has attained Certified status in Karmak's Alliance Program, formalizing the depth of its integration with Karmak Fusion and the track record it has built serving heavy-duty equipment dealers and distributors. The certified integration between onPhase and Karmak Fusion gives dealerships a connected way to capture invoices, code them to the general ledger, and route approvals across every rooftop, without the friction of disconnected systems. This certification follows the successful integration of the onPhase platform with Karmak Fusion leveraging Karmak's Unity Pro API platform and reflects the technical depth and validated performance required to deliver a connected experience for shared customers.

onPhase Attains Certified Status in Karmak's Alliance Program

The certification arrives at a moment when heavy-duty equipment dealers are operating under real pressure. Tariff volatility and shifting demand are squeezing margins, with parts and service carrying more of the load than ever. In that environment, the controllers and dealer principals running Karmak Fusion need real-time visibility into what they owe and consistent approval controls across every rooftop. The certified onPhase integration brings the financial controls and cost visibility dealers need to manage through that pressure.

"Heavy-duty dealers are running thinner margins across more locations than they were a few years ago, and accounts payable is where that pressure shows up first," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Executive Officer of onPhase. "Running operations across rooftops while managing OEM relationships and protecting margin through volatile cycles requires a platform that gives finance teams real control. Becoming Certified in Karmak's Alliance Program reflects our continued commitment to the dealers who run Karmak Fusion every day. Their finance teams get invoice capture and approvals connected directly to the system they already work in, with the audit trail to stand behind every approval."

"The goal of our Alliance Program is to build an ecosystem that gives Karmak customers access to innovative solutions that provide real value and work seamlessly with the technology they rely on every day," said John Lebel, Director of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Karmak. "We're excited to welcome onPhase as a Certified Karmak Partner and further expand the options available to our customers."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening financial control and improving visibility across every rooftop. With this certified integration, invoice data moves between onPhase and Karmak Fusion without manual re-entry, so dealership finance teams can account for every invoice without leaving the systems they already run.

To learn more, visit www.onphase.com/partners/karmak

About onPhase: onPhase is the platform that unifies finance and operations to unlock working capital and accelerate growth. Built for dealerships running multiple rooftops and integrated with your dealer management system, onPhase aligns financial AP and Payments functions with corresponding documentation and data impacting operations to provide a real-time view of cash and spend across every location. Embedded controls, full audit trail, and role-based security protect capital and keep every approval audit-ready, so finance teams can add the next rooftop without adding AP headcount. onPhase has a proven track record of securing finance teams, with more than 25 years of experience and maintains SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and NACHA compliance. www.onphase.com

About Karmak: Karmak provides purpose-built dealer and business management systems for the commercial transportation industry. For more than 40 years, the employee-owned company has helped dealerships, lease-rental, parts, and service organizations operate with greater accuracy and confidence. Karmak combines flexible technology with personalized support to help customers improve performance and navigate real-world challenges.

Learn more at www.karmak.com

Media Contact: Meghan Furtado, onPhase, [email protected]

SOURCE onPhase