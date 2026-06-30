TransferMate and onPhase Partner to Extend Cross-Border Payment Capabilities Across North America and Internationally

Embedded payment support gives finance teams a single platform to manage AP and execute payments wherever their business operates

TAMPA, Fla. and DUBLIN, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, an AI-powered platform that unifies finance and operations, and TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership that expands onPhase's cross-border payment capabilities to support vendors and suppliers across North America and internationally, directly within the onPhase platform.

TransferMate and onPhase form a strategic partnership

The partnership will elevate onPhase customers' global presence and enable its customers to automate international payments through a single integrated experience. Utilizing TransferMate's global payments infrastructure, which enables customers to pay, receive, store and FX hedge from one solution, onPhase will address customer demand for cross-border payment capabilities and help it expand globally, particularly across North America, while also supporting growing customer demand across EMEA markets.

onPhase provides finance teams with a unified platform that combines accounts payable automation, payments, document management, online forms and workflow automation, helping organizations unify their finance and operations to unlock working capital and accelerate growth. By embedding TransferMate's payment capabilities through a seamless API integration, onPhase can now extend those same end-to-end workflows - from invoice processing through to payment execution – for customers that do business internationally. The partnership will enable onPhase to eliminate the need for separate payment providers and manual workarounds, helping its customers strengthen payment controls, reduce fraud risk and centralize financial data within a single platform.

For onPhase, this represents an important step in expanding its finance and operations offering and supporting growing customer demand for international payment capabilities. For TransferMate, the partnership further expands its presence within the spend management and financial operations software market, supporting its strategy of embedding global payment capabilities into the platforms finance teams use every day.

"Finance teams are increasingly looking for ways to streamline operations, reduce manual processes and manage payments more efficiently without leaving the systems they already rely on," said Gary Conroy, President and Chief Commercial Officer at TransferMate. "By partnering with onPhase, we are embedding global payment capabilities directly into financial workflows, helping organisations automate international payments, improve efficiency and gain greater control over their payables processes. It's a partnership that demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting the evolving needs of finance leaders through embedded financial infrastructure."

"Many of our customers already work with suppliers that operate beyond the United States and have locations across North America and broader EMEA and APAC markets. This partnership allows us to better support those customers, giving finance teams the ability to execute payments within the same workflows they already rely on to pay their suppliers domestically," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of onPhase. "When cross-border payments run on the onPhase platform, finance teams gain a complete picture of cash and payables. This visibility enables optimizing working capital and keeping pace with their growing business demands. We continue to invest in the capabilities our customers need to run their financial operations with greater efficiency and confidence, and this partnership directly aligns with that commitment."

The partnership will leverage TransferMate's global payments infrastructure, which at 100 licenses is the largest regulated fintech payments infrastructure in the world, enabling onPhase customers to access secure, compliant cross-border payment capabilities directly from within the onPhase platform. TransferMate will serve as onPhase's exclusive partner for cross-border payments, complementing its existing domestic payment capabilities.

The announcement reflects both companies' commitment to helping finance teams modernize financial operations, eliminate inefficiencies and simplify how businesses manage accounts payable and international payments at scale.

About TransferMate: TransferMate is the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments technology, helping companies, software providers & financial institutions to streamline their global receivables, payments, & local account needs. TransferMate owns the largest E-Money/payment license network among fintechs, regulated in 93 jurisdictions and holding 100 licenses. www.transfermate.com

About onPhase: onPhase is an AI-powered platform that unifies finance and operations to unlock working capital and accelerate growth. onPhase aligns financial AP and payments functions with corresponding documentation and data impacting operations to provide a real-time view of cash and spend across every entity and location. Embedded controls, full audit trail, and role-based security protect capital and keep every approval audit-ready. With more than 25 years of experience, onPhase has a proven track record of securing finance teams and maintains SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and NACHA compliance. www.onphase.com

Media Contact:

Meghan Furtado

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SOURCE onPhase