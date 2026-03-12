onPhase Appoints Heather Peterson as Chief Customer Officer

Seasoned customer success leader joins onPhase to accelerate customer impact, operational scale, and growth

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a leading provider of AI-powered AP automation and payments solutions, today announced the appointment of Heather Peterson as Chief Customer Officer. Peterson brings more than 20 years of experience in spend management and financial automation software, and will lead onPhase's customer success, onboarding, and time-to-value delivery functions.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for onPhase as it accelerates its vertical expansion across markets where finance teams are under growing pressure to do more with limited resources. Peterson's primary focus is ensuring that every onPhase customer moves quickly from implementation to measurable impact and continues to build on that momentum as their business grows.

Peterson brings more than 20 years of experience delivering value for finance teams across organizations including SAP Concur, Emburse, and Planful. Throughout her career, she has built and scaled customer success organizations across global markets, developed strategies that align delivery excellence with sustainable revenue growth, and engineered implementation programs that get customers to measurable outcomes faster.

"I am thrilled to join onPhase at such an exciting point in the company's growth," said Heather Peterson, Chief Customer Officer, onPhase. "Finance teams today are running leaner than ever, and they expect a customer journey that respects their time and guarantees results. onPhase has built a platform that delivers exactly that, and I look forward to working with our customers to ensure every organization is realizing the full value of that investment and operating with greater confidence."

In an era of fragmented point solutions and data silos, a unified approach to the AP and payment lifecycle has become a critical requirement for operational control. Under Peterson's leadership, onPhase will continue to evolve this integrated experience, ensuring that every touchpoint in the customer journey is designed to deliver consistent value at scale.

"Heather's appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring every customer moves effectively from implementation to real business impact," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Executive Officer, onPhase. "Elevating finance teams to measurable outcomes and positioning them to be a strategic resource as their business grows are what we are focused on delivering. With Heather leading our customer success organization, we are ensuring every onPhase customer can deploy with greater efficiency and confidence, and realize value faster so their teams can focus on the work that matters most."

Peterson joins a leadership team that onPhase has strengthened considerably over the past year, including Chief Product Officer Sudarshan Ranganath, who joined in February 2026 to lead platform innovation, and CFO Katie Eskandarian. The executive additions reflect the company's continued investment in the people and capabilities required to support customers at scale as onPhase expands across several core verticals.

About onPhase

onPhase is an AI-powered AP automation and payments platform that gives finance teams complete control from invoice capture to supplier payment. Unlike point solutions that create data silos, onPhase unifies capture, approval, payment, and document management in a single platform - delivering the visibility and accuracy finance leaders need to operate strategically. For more than 25 years, organizations have trusted onPhase to eliminate manual work, strengthen financial controls, and scale with confidence. The company is SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and NACHA certified, and is recognized among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000. Learn more at www.onphase.com.

