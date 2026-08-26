onPhase Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

onPhase earns a place among the nation's most successful independent businesses

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list recognizes the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, companies that have driven real growth while pushing innovation forward, creating jobs, and helping shape where the economy goes next. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is a milestone for the entire onPhase team," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of onPhase. "This recognition reflects years of disciplined execution and a commitment to delivering value to our customers and partners, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support and trust. I am also deeply thankful to the talented and dedicated employees of onPhase, whose commitment to our clients enables them to unlock working capital, strengthen their financial operations, and accelerate growth."

This year's Inc. 5000 highlights a new wave of companies rewriting what growth looks like, from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. These businesses keep expanding their reach, adding jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial drive is still what powers the U.S. economy forward. Among the 5,000 companies on this year's list, the median three-year revenue growth rate came in at 130%, and together they've added more than 627,208 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About onPhase

onPhase is the platform that unifies finance and operations to unlock working capital and accelerate growth. onPhase aligns financial AP and payments functions with corresponding documentation and data impacting operations to provide a real-time view of cash and spend across every entity and location. Embedded controls, full audit trail, and role-based security protect capital and keep every approval audit-ready. onPhase has a proven track record of securing finance teams, backed by more than 25 years of experience, and maintains SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and Nacha compliance. www.onphase.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside its sister publication, Fast Company. For more, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Furtado

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