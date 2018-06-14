OnPoint and Sapient Consulting Win Award to Deliver Digital-First Approach to All Communication Activities for NIDDK

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Consulting Inc. (OnPoint), in close collaboration with its parent company Sapient Consulting, is excited to announce a continued partnership with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a part of the National Institutes of Health. This contract provides specialized professional services to the Office of Communications and Public Liaison (OCPL) to deliver strategic communications and program management support to advance the mission of the NIDDK.

"By utilizing OnPoint's access to the versatile CIO-SP3 vehicle, our parent company Sapient Consulting was able to pursue and win this important work. Not only does CIO-SP3 provide a faster and easier path to procurement, but it also enables OnPoint and Sapient Consulting to bring together our great strengths for our federal customers," said Tim Smith, OnPoint president. The three-year, CIO-SP3 multiple award contract includes two one-year option periods, which if exercised could increase the overall potential value of the contract to $17 million.

NIDDK is the authoritative source for research and information on over 100 diseases and conditions affecting Americans today. Every year, 25 to 30 million people visit their websites for health information, research and research funding. By supporting OCPL's multi-channel, digital-first approach to all communication activities, this work will make a difference for millions of people who rely on NIDDK for research and information, including scientists, doctors, and patients and their families.

This win continues a successful relationship between Sapient Consulting and NIDDK, which first began in 2012 and includes a Federal Health IT Challenge and Innovation Award nomination for Digital Engagement in 2016. Together, OnPoint and Sapient Consulting offer complementary capabilities designed to help government evolve its operating and technology delivery model.

About OnPoint

OnPoint delivers secure IT infrastructure, enterprise systems and solutions for the U.S. federal government. Our specialized strategy, cyber and technology capabilities are changing the way our clients improve performance, effectively deliver results and manage risk. OnPoint holds ISO 9001:2008, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certifications and a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating. Learn more about us and our services at onpointcorp.com.

About Sapient Consulting

Sapient Consulting combines technical and digital expertise around emerging and enabling technologies with a deep understanding of how industries operate to enable meaningful digital transformation and business process modernization. We work with organizations across financial services, energy and commodities, the public sector and healthcare, delivering strategy and consulting, technology services and industry-oriented solutions. As part of the Publicis.Sapient platform alongside SapientRazorfish, we're the enterprise business and technology arm of a leading digital transformation network. With 5,000 professionals spanning over 20 countries, Sapient Consulting is a global force for digital and technological change. For more information, visit http://www.sapientconsulting.com/.

