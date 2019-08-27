OnPoint Community Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Oregon Humane Society's Humane Education Program

In 2018, the program reached more than 14,000 youth through classroom presentations, summer camps, shelter visits, after school clubs, contests and special events. OHS educators visited 59 schools and 165 classrooms throughout the Portland metro area to teach students about the humane treatment of animals. Classroom education is offered at no cost to schools and all expenses are covered by OHS. OnPoint's support will allow OHS to invest in additional visibility for the program.

"Oregon Humane Society has been a longtime favorite organization of both OnPoint employees and our members," said OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart. "We are pleased to support them in a way that marries our passion for animals with our commitment to supporting educators and students."

In addition to the support of the OHS Humane Education program, a team of OnPoint volunteers will be visiting the OHS shelter in September 2019. The team will learn more about the program's impact and help socialize dogs and cats. Regular interaction with humans is a key part of helping animals prepare to be adopted. OnPoint also sponsors the Oregon Humane Society annual Doggie Dash event.

"OnPoint was an ideal partner for us because it is so committed to supporting educational initiatives within the community," said Sarah Yusavitz, Corporate Relations Officer at Oregon Humane Society. "OnPoint's support will help to raise the profile of this unique education program that advances our mission to foster a more humane society."

In 2018, more than 12,000 animals found their forever homes through OHS. The organization also offers training and behavior programs to help animals stay with their families. More than 2,000 active volunteers and 2,800 youth volunteers assist the organization with everything from administrative tasks to facilitating events.

This partnership is an extension of OnPoint's ongoing commitment to its communities. The credit union was founded more than 85 years ago by a group of schoolteachers, and OnPoint honors those roots with its support of educators and students through a number of programs and campaigns. Learn more about OnPoint's community impact by visiting: https://www.onpointcu.com/community-giving/.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 378,000 members and with assets of $5.8 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at: 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT OREGON HUMANE SOCIETY

OHS is the largest humane society in the Northwest and adopts more animals from its Portland shelter than any other single-facility shelter on the West Coast. OHS puts no time limits on how long animals remain at the shelter—a pet stays available for adoption for as long as needed to find a loving home. Founded in 1868 by noted humanitarian Thomas Lamb Eliot, OHS is the fourth-oldest humane society in the nation. Eliot initially established OHS to stop the neglect and abuse of draft animals. The mission expanded to include companion animals and, until 1933, orphaned children.

