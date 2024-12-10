OnPoint Community Credit Union Expands Member Investment Options through New Partnership with FusionIQ

The new partnership will provide over 581,000 OnPoint members access to digital investing options to enhance their financial wealth

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion IQ and OnPoint Community Credit Union are teaming up to equip the credit union's more than 581,000 members in Oregon and Southwest Washington with a suite of digital investment options. OnPoint members will have access to FusionIQ's hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing capabilities within the FIQ Journey platform.

This partnership marks a significant step in OnPoint's ongoing commitment to supporting the financial well-being of its members and enables them to grow their wealth with smart, goal-based investing tools. The FIQ Journey platform complements OnPoint's existing wealth management offerings by providing easy-to-use digital investing tools designed for more tech-savvy users.

"FusionIQ's innovative platform allows community-based financial institutions like OnPoint to offer turnkey digital investment solutions," said Eric Noll, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "We're thrilled to support OnPoint's commitment to democratizing access to wealth-building tools for their members, helping them retain and grow their member base with a proven, digital-first experience. The ease of managing investments within a familiar platform for credit union members enhances their experience and deepens their engagement. We are excited about the future of the industry, which promises increased investment revenue and diversification."

"At OnPoint, we are dedicated to building strong communities through financial growth and well-being," said Jim Hunt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at OnPoint Community Credit Union. "The FIQ Journey platform aligns with OnPoint's guiding principle of pursuing innovation to offer simple and effective solutions that support each member's financial journey. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to offer digital investment experiences that meet our members where they are."

FusionIQ's platform integrates with trusted financial partners like OnPoint to securely manage and monitor members' investments, making it easier for members to start investing and track their financial growth. Arete Wealth, partners with FusionIQ to serve as the broker-dealer for the self-directed journey, while FusionIQ provides the RIA for hybrid digital advice.

"Our goal is to empower our clients to become leaders in digital wealth management, and we're delighted to support OnPoint and its members in Oregon and Southwest Washington State. This partnership marks another significant achievement for credit unions, especially as more members demand digital investment options," said Peter Brittain, Head of Business Development at FusionIQ. "Using our white-label technology will allow OnPoint to enhance advisor-member interactions and boost member retention. Whether it's the need for a defensive strategy, offensive, or both, FIQ Journey is delivering the digital investing experience that can attract a new digital-native demographic that will be the future of the credit union revolution."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four modules – Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle-free. FusionIQ One powers a range of easy-to-implement products including FIQ Freedom, FIQ Journey, FIQ Market One, FIQ TAMP+, and FIQ Wallet, making it easy for credit unions, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, RIAs, wallet providers, and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the seamless workflows and process automations they need for organic growth. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 581,000 members and with assets of $9.4 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

