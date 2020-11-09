Onpoint Industrial Services Acquires Two Companies, Expands Service Offerings

DEER PARK, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onpoint Industrial Services is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of two prominent companies in the turnaround industry, Scope Management Solutions and Innovative Ventilation Systems. This acquisition affords the opportunity to increase value for all companies involved, widening the scope of turnaround services available to customers.

As a strong leader in materials management for turnarounds and capital projects, the integration of Scope Management Solutions was a natural fit for Onpoint. Joining efforts allows both entities to expand their footprint into new services and industries, supporting the overall long-term growth strategy.

"Through this acquisition and partnership with Scope Management Solutions, Onpoint is able to further refine our existing Materials Management Program, TrackPoint, as well as diversifying our client base to include more customers in the petrochemical industry," said Liz Clark, CEO, Onpoint Industrial Services. "It also adds daily nested warehouse services to our portfolio."

Innovative Ventilation Systems provides temporary ventilation services in a variety of environments including shutdowns and turnarounds. Through this acquisition, Onpoint now has the ability to offer customers industry-leading ventilation services that include climate control and filtration, making spaces safe and comfortable to work in. These ventilation services paired with Onpoint's Safety Services and WatchPoint, a confined space monitoring system, create an unmatched set of offerings to provide quick access, fewer hazards and a more comfortable work environment to customers.

"This partnership with Innovative Ventilation Systems, Inc. allows Onpoint to expand upon the most important aspect of our company –– safety," said Liz Clark, CEO, Onpoint Industrial Services. "Everything that is required to safely facilitate work in a confined space, Onpoint has the ability to execute. From Safety Attendants to our confined space monitoring system, WatchPoint, and now engineered ventilation services, Onpoint is equipped with the resources to ensure confined space work is completed safely and efficiently."

