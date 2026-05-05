OnPoint Solutions Introduces "The Upper Hand Glove" Ahead of Border Security Expo 2026

Metal-detecting glove with cut and puncture resistance improves speed, accuracy, and safety in high-volume security environments, Booth #246.

PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Solutions, a company focused on advancing safety through innovative technology, is set to debut its flagship product, The Upper Hand Glove, at the Border Security Expo 2026. Designed to modernize traditional security screening, The Upper Hand Glove introduces a more efficient and effective approach to detecting concealed metal while maintaining full mobility.

Conventional security methods often rely on a combination of handheld wands and manual pat-downs, creating a time-consuming and physically demanding process. The Upper Hand Glove streamlines this workflow by integrating built-in metal detection directly into a durable, cut- and puncture-resistant glove, allowing personnel to scan naturally as they move. This hands-free approach reduces search time while improving precision and overall control.

"After working in security, it became clear that the current process was inefficient and exhausting," said Jesse Jensen, Co-Founder of OnPoint Solutions. "We wanted to create a solution that cuts the effort in half while increasing effectiveness. The Upper Hand Glove allows security professionals to perform faster, more accurate searches without relying on bulky equipment."

Engineered for demanding environments, The Upper Hand Glove delivers instant metal detection alerts, lightweight comfort for extended wear, and durable construction built to withstand rigorous use. Its direct-contact scanning capability enables faster identification of concealed objects, improving both response time and situational awareness.

The product is supported by a team with deep experience across security, law enforcement, and risk management, including Co-Founder Jesse Jensen, Herb Lang, Steve Lassalle, and Joseph Fincher, who have contributed to shaping the glove's real-world application and performance standards.

Attendees of the Border Security Expo 2026 can experience The Upper Hand Glove firsthand at Booth #246, where the OnPoint Solutions team will demonstrate its capabilities and discuss opportunities for agency, retail, and distribution partnerships.

OnPoint Solutions is supported by Ideal Strategic Partners, a venture development firm focused on bringing innovative consumer and professional products to scalable growth. ISP works closely with founders to refine product positioning and prepare solutions for successful market entry.

"We're excited about what OnPoint Solutions is bringing to the security space," said Scott Moffat, Founder of Ideal Strategic Partners. "The Upper Hand Glove represents a meaningful advancement in how teams operate in the field, equipping professionals with technology that improves both efficiency and safety."

Border Security Expo Booth: #246

About OnPoint Solutions

OnPoint Solutions is dedicated to providing a safer environment by creating exceptional products and delivering innovative solutions for a better tomorrow. Its flagship product, The Upper Hand Glove, combines built-in metal detection with protective durability to help security professionals perform faster, more accurate searches in high-demand environments.

Media Contact:

Sales Team | [email protected] | (504) 224-6353

https://www.onpointsolutions.us/

SOURCE OnPoint Solutions