OnPoint Surgical, Inc. Appoints Jeremy Laynor as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Surgical, Inc., a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) guidance for spinal interventions, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Laynor as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Mr. Laynor brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in the medical device, software, and health technology sectors. He has built and scaled commercial organizations in both Fortune 100 companies and high-growth startups, with a consistent track record of revenue acceleration, product commercialization, and global market expansion.

Most recently, Mr. Laynor served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Providence Medical Technology, where he grew revenues multiple fold, leading a high-performing direct sales force and international distribution network. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Paradigm Spine, Medtronic, and Cardinal Health, where he spearheaded sales strategies in orthopedic and spine markets, developed surgeon education programs, and introduced innovative go-to-market models for ambulatory surgery centers. He began his career in sports and corporate sponsorship sales before transitioning into healthcare, bringing a unique perspective on building customer engagement and brand partnerships.

"Jeremy is an exceptional commercial leader whose deep expertise in orthopedic and spine markets, coupled with his proven ability to scale global sales organizations, will be transformative as OnPoint advances commercialization of our AR-AI surgical guidance systems," said Philipp Lang, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of OnPoint Surgical, Inc. "His leadership will be critical as we expand into new surgical applications and broaden adoption."

Commenting on his appointment, Jeremy Laynor said: "OnPoint's AR-AI technology represents a paradigm shift in surgical precision, safety, and efficiency. I am thrilled to join the OnPoint team to accelerate commercialization and deliver this groundbreaking platform to surgeons and patients. With OnPoint's unmatched intellectual property portfolio and expanding clinical applications, the company is uniquely positioned to define the future of surgical navigation."

About the OnPoint AR-AI Companies

OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip, and OnPoint Sports are privately held medical technology companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) guidance and machine learning (AI) for multiple surgical interventions. The OnPoint AR-AI technology platform is being developed for spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, robotic, and other surgical procedures. The OnPoint companies are expanding into multiple new applications and clinical indications.

The OnPoint AR-AI technology is protected by more than 50 granted patents in the U.S., China, and the EU. The companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property portfolio for AR guidance of spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including both manual and robotic surgery.

For more information visit: www.onpointar.ai

