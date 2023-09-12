OnPoint to participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint, a group of privately held augmented reality (AR) technology companies pioneering AR guidance for multiple verticals including spine, neurosurgical, and orthopedic surgical procedures, including robotic procedures, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Philipp Lang, MD, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Grace Connelly, CFO, and Chris Tagatac, VP Corporate Development, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing spinal procedures with the OnPoint AR Spine System which superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual implants onto the surgeon's visual field using proprietary see-through optical head-mounted display technology. Surgeons provided with the device for experimental use have been highly enthusiastic about the technology, finding it intuitive and easy to use.

The OnPoint AR Spine System is open platform and compatible with the implants of major manufacturers; it requires no change in surgical technique or surgeon practice. The OnPoint AR Spine System platform technology is a cost-effective and highly accurate alternative to current robotic systems. The system is readily implemented in hospital settings and also well suited for ambulatory surgery centers (ASC's) in view of its small footprint. The head mounted display is 4-10x lighter and has 2-4x greater resolution than existing AR systems for spinal procedures.

These benefits are enhanced by unprecedented accuracy, with cadaver studies showing the OnPoint Augmented Reality Spine System exceeding that of major existing navigation, robotic and augmented reality systems between 2 - 5x, with the differences being statistically highly significant across all comparisons (data accepted for presentation at the 2023 Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Sept. 9 – 13, 2023, Washington, D.C.).

"OnPoint offers an attractive financial profile for hospitals and ASC's using its rapidly accretive, exceptionally accurate and cost-effective technology. It is a modular platform technology programmed for brisk expansion, since it is at the nexus of free-hand and robotic surgery. The technology is backed by an equally impressive IP portfolio of granted U.S. and international patents with a value exceeding $200 Million," says Philipp Lang, CEO and Chairman.

About the OnPoint Companies:

OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical technology companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for multiple surgical interventions. The OnPoint AIm-AR technology platform is being developed for spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, robotic, and other surgical procedures. The OnPoint companies are expanding into multiple new applications and clinical indications.

The OnPoint AIm-AR technology is protected by more than 30 granted U.S., China, and EU patents. The OnPoint Companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property portfolio for AR guidance of spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including manual and robotic surgery.

For more information visit: www.onpoint.ar

