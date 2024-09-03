OnPoint to present its Augmented Reality AR-AI Technology Platform at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint, a group of privately held augmented reality (AR) and AI technology companies pioneering AR and AI guidance for multiple verticals including spine, neurosurgical, and orthopedic surgical procedures, including robotic procedures, today announced that it will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, which will take place from September 4 to 6, 2024, at the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, Everett, MA. Philipp Lang, MD, Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Grace Connelly, CFO, will present the OnPoint AR-AI technology platform on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

OnPoint is revolutionizing spinal, neurosurgical and orthopedic surgical procedures with an Augmented Reality (AR) platform that superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual implants onto the surgeon's visual field using proprietary see-through optical head-mounted display technology. Surgeons are highly enthusiastic about the technology, since it is extremely intuitive and easy to use, offering greatly improved hand-eye coordination and intra-operative efficiency.

These benefits are enhanced by unprecedented accuracy, exceeding that of all major existing navigation, robotic and augmented reality systems between 2 - 5x, with the differences being statistically highly significant across all comparisons in peer reviewed cadaveric studies.

The OnPoint AR-AI platform technology is a cost-effective and highly accurate alternative to current robotic systems and is also an enabler for the next generation of robots, i.e., smart robots using optics instead of or in conjunction with haptics, creating the opportunity to transplant the unparalleled accuracy of the OnPoint AR-AI technology onto existing robotic systems.

The OnPoint AR-AI platform technology is applicable to hospitals as well as ambulatory surgery centers (ASC's). The OnPoint AR-AI technology is open platform and compatible with the implants of all major manufacturers; it requires no change in surgical technique or surgeon practice.

"OnPoint offers an attractive financial profile for hospitals and ASC's using its rapidly accretive, exceptionally accurate and cost-effective technology. It is a modular platform technology programmed for brisk expansion, since it is at the nexus of free-hand and robotic surgery. The technology is backed by an equally impressive IP portfolio of granted U.S. and international patents with a value exceeding $250 Million", says Philipp Lang, CEO and Chairman.

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) based guidance for multiple procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures.

The OnPoint AR-AI technology platform is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and clinical indications.

The OnPoint AR-AI technology is protected by more than 50 granted U.S. and international patents. The OnPoint Companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property position for AR guidance of spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including manual and robotic surgery.

