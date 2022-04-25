OnPost, from Digital to Phygital

Founded by Ex-Harvard Business School alumni and Marketing mogul, Gabriel De La Serna , OnPost has gained an immense traction since its launch in 2019 - being called the one stop destination for up and coming LATAM designers. OnPost offers shoppers a thoughtfully edited selection of the most sustainable contemporary women's products from Latin America. Featuring both cult favorite brands as well as exciting new up-and-comers. OnPost is committed to championing brands that have a truly unique story to tell and take them to the next level.

ONPOST is committed to championing brands that have a truly unique story to tell and take them to the next level.

Through participating in the best trade shows, trunk shows and pop-ups in the world, OnPost offers a unique access to their brands to be discovered each time one visits the physical and also the online destination. The platform is committed to shedding a spotlight on the designers creations and creators themselves through meaningful storytelling that engages the shopper and allows them to truly connect with the brands on the site as well as the people behind them.

The debut selection of brands on trade shows includes industry insider favorites such as Denise Kuri, Concepción Miranda, Malau, Padova, among others. In addition to the core debut offering at Coterie in New York on September 18-20, ONPOST will be showcasing a digital showroom powered by Joor all year long, as well as having a physical presence at Destination Miami on July 16-18 and Magic Las Vegas on August 8-10.

Few platforms exist at the unique intersection of beauty, fashion, sustainability and phygital fashion - four categories that are so intertwined in our daily lives. ONPOST bridges the gap between these worlds, bringing sustainable cult favorites, the new & noteworthy, and the truly unique access on the the digital Fashion world.

TRANSFORMING POSSIBILITIES INTO OPPORTUNITIES.

SOURCE ONPOST, INC