onQ Announces Amar Duggasani as President

ATLANTA, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- onQ™, a revolutionary platform that humanizes the digital experience, transforming how organizations and consumers communicate and learn around digital content, today announced that Amar Duggasani has been named as its President.

Amar has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including more than a decade of strategy development, plan execution, capital raise and M&A at fast growing enterprise software companies, most recently as the principal of investment firm ARD Ventures. Prior to that, Amar served as Chief Strategy Officer of The Rainmaker Group, a pricing analytics company where he led the sale of the real estate technology division for $300 million.

"Amar is the right leader for onQ," said Jack Alexander Founder, CEO and Chairman. "Amar's extensive corporate and enterprise software background and strategic business development skills will help onQ during this phase of rapid growth and market adoption. We believe his strong leadership and background will deliver significant value to our customers and superior returns to our shareholders."

"I am very excited to be joining the onQ team and reuniting with a visionary leader like Jack Alexander. I had a good fortune of working for Jack during his transformational leadership as the Vice Chairman of Rainmaker," said Amar Duggasani. "I believe onQ has a tremendous technology and talented management team that uniquely position it to capitalize on the enormous opportunity in front of us. As video continues to grow as the primary digital communication medium and as enterprises strive to increase employee and stakeholder engagement, onQ is well positioned with engaging user experience and unique insights and analytics."

Amar was the Chief Strategy Officer at The Rainmaker Group, where he led corporate strategy, M&A, product and technology management and emerging businesses and was instrumental in growing the business from less than $1 million in annual revenues to over $50 million in SaaS Annual Run Rate. He was personally responsible for executing transactions valued worth more than $400 million. Prior to that, Amar held leadership positions in fast growing entrepreneurial technology companies.

Amar has undergraduate and graduate degrees in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and has an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About onQ

onQ is humanizing digital communications and learning, transforming static video and presentation media into dynamic, interactive experiences and engaged conversations around content that matters. The onQ platform has set a new standard for "listening organizations" by delivering actionable behavioral insights that facilitate dramatic improvements to content, communications, learning and measurable outcomes. onQ is privately funded and based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an international office in Zurich, Switzerland. To learn more about onQ visit www.engageonQ.com.

