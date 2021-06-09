OnQuality Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentation at 2021 BIO Digital

SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted cancer supportive care company developing medications to address specific side effects and improve the quality of life for patients receiving anti-cancer medications, today announced that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)'s 2021 BIO Digital International Convention, being held virtually June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.

Michael McCullar, CEO of OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, will provide an overview of the current unmet need in cancer supportive care and OnQuality's targeted cancer supportive care pipeline, including OQL011, its lead onco-dermatology candidate. OQL011, a topical ointment designed to treat moderate to severe Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR), is currently being evaluated in a multi-center, randomized, Phase II clinical trial in the U.S.[NCT04088318]. The presentation will be available to registered attendees at 9 a.m. EDT on June 10.

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view OnQuality's Company Presentation before live meetings through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system beginning on June 14. Members of the OnQuality management team will be available for virtual meetings throughout BIO Digital. To meet with OnQuality at BIO Digital use the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system. You can find registration information for BIO Digital here.

About OQL011

OQL011 is a proprietary nitroglycerin-based ointment that activates VEGF downstream signaling pathways. Vascular-endothelial cells are normally maintained via VEGF signaling. VEGFR inhibitors impair the vascular repair mechanisms especially in areas exposed to high pressure and repetitive force, such as the palms and soles, where blood vessels are more likely to be damaged and more in need of intact vascular repair mechanisms. Nitroglycerin, as the nitro oxide donor, is hypothesized to improve or restore VEGF signaling in cell viability and functionality impacted by VEGFR inhibitors.

About Hand-Foot Skin Reaction

Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR) commonly occurs with tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitors. It is characterized by redness, swelling, discomfort or pain, and even blistering in the palms of the hands or the soles of the feet. Depending on the inhibitor used, incident rates can exceed 50% of patients treated.

Current treatment strategies are focusing on symptom relief using moisturizing cream, cold packs, urea cream or topical steroids. In cases of severe HFSR, dose reduction or discontinuation is required. There is currently no FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of HFSR.

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted cancer supportive care therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. OnQuality's targeted cancer supportive care therapies may have the potential to improve both quality-of-life and outcomes for cancer patients. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, we believe OnQuality's targeted supportive care candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality is advancing several oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology pipeline products to address leading skin and gastrointestinal toxicities such as VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin rash and chemotherapy-induced diarrhea. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Subscribe to Good Day BIO.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or other similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what OnQuality Pharmaceuticals believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OnQuality undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

(646) 942-5604

[email protected]

David Melamed, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

(212) 845-4225

[email protected]

SOURCE OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

https://www.onqualityrx.com

