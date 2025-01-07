ONRAD Inc. Acquires Direct Radiology in a Move That Expands Capabilities, Enhances Quality and Outcomes

Industry-changing deal forms the largest independent teleradiology provider in the U.S.

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONRAD Inc., a leading radiology services company delivering remote teleradiology final-read impressions across all healthcare settings and full-service radiology solutions for hospitals, announced today the acquisition of teleradiology group Direct Radiology from Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology. The resulting unified organization creates the largest independent teleradiology provider in the United States. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Direct Radiology is a Joint Commission-accredited practice with approximately 80 radiologists serving more than 430 healthcare facilities nationwide.

Direct Radiology will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ONRAD. It will continue its customer expansion while building its radiologist team and enhancing customer value through deeper integration of teleradiology services and technology innovation in conjunction with ONRAD.

"The acquisition of Direct Radiology marks a new milestone for the future of ONRAD's radiology services with an expanded national footprint," said ONRAD CEO and President David Engert. "With a shared vision of excellence, our combined organization will address the challenges of finding and attracting top-notch radiologists. The acquisition enables us to expand our capacity through operational efficiencies, deploy industry-leading AI and technologies, and capitalize on cost-effective economies of scale. This acquisition also accelerates our ability to build on the quality, depth and experience of our world class, board-certified and fellowship-trained group of physicians to deliver the highest-quality services and performance in the marketplace — a standard of excellence our mutual customers have come to expect."

ONRAD is trusted by more than 120 hospitals and large health systems, including outpatient clinics, imaging centers and the U.S. government. Its services include traditional teleradiology services, customized full-service onsite radiology solutions and subspecialty interpretations across all modalities. These offerings are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, helping customers address the skyrocketing demand for imaging services while overcoming the growing nationwide shortage of radiologists.

"We are proud of what we have built at Direct Radiology and excited about our new partnership with ONRAD," said Leandra Hutchinson, President, Direct Radiology. "Together we look forward to leading the future of teleradiology: driving industry-leading AI and innovation, and increasing access to radiology services, all with the mission of enhancing patient outcomes."

Direct Radiology will remain intact and operate as a subsidiary of ONRAD. Hutchinson will continue as president and report to Engert.

About ONRAD Inc.

ONRAD Inc. is a leading radiology services company, delivering remote teleradiology final read impressions and full-service radiology solutions for hospitals, radiology practices, outpatient clinics and imaging centers. Its spectrum of services includes reading remote and onsite diagnostic studies, interventional radiology, medical directorship, analytics, peer review, billing and quality oversight — all on the industry's most advanced, integrated, AI-powered technology platform. ONRAD reads all modalities and has been Joint Commission accredited since its inception 19 years ago. With the acquisition of Direct Radiology, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, the company now provides services to over 550 facilities across almost every U.S. state, with more than 160 board-certified radiologists performing more than 7,000 studies per day. The combined companies form the largest independent teleradiology company operating in the U.S.

Media Contact

Kim Mohr

Amendola for ONRAD Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE ONRAD Inc.