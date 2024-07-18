OnRamp Announces $14.2M in Funding to Automate B2B Customer Onboarding

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnRamp, the company that delivers seamless customer onboarding by automating and streamlining the post-sales process, announced today it has raised $14.2M across a seed and recent Series A funding rounds. Javelin Venture Partners led the Series A; Contour Venture Partners led the seed round. These firms were joined by Pear VC , Quiet Capital , Correlation Ventures , Frontier Ventures , J Ventures and others, along with strategic individuals including Claire Hughes Johnson (Stripe), Steve Fredette (Toast), and Louis Beryl (Four Cities Capital).

OnRamp already counts three of the Fortune 15 as its marquee enterprise customers. The funding will be used to enhance the product's leading automation and user-friendly capabilities, helping solve the challenge of guiding B2B customers smoothly through even the most complex post-sales processes while seamlessly routing enterprise data.

"We see tremendous potential in OnRamp addressing an underserved market opportunity. The customer onboarding process is ripe for disruption, and OnRamp is transforming it through automation and user-friendly capabilities. By reducing lengthy onboarding times and improving customer engagement and visibility, OnRamp helps companies accelerate value, reduce costs, and protect revenue. This funding will enable OnRamp to build out a world-class sales and marketing team," said Noah Doyle, Managing Director at Javelin Venture Partners.

Founded in 2020 by Paul Holder (CEO) and Ross Lerner (COO), OnRamp has tripled its revenue each of the past three years and is on track to triple revenue again this year. OnRamp has helped its customers accelerate revenue recognition of millions of dollars while allowing onboarding teams to scale their reach at flat headcount. Customers have seen up to 70% faster onboarding using OnRamp.

"Onboarding and creating a great first impression are the most critical aspects of the customer lifecycle," said Paul Holder, OnRamp's co-founder and CEO. "Having spent 10 years leading onboarding and Customer Success teams at high-growth companies, I've seen first-hand how the tools available today are incredibly limited and don't drive positive interactions. The market has long needed a solution like OnRamp. Together with our fantastic team, we've now made that vision a reality."

Customer onboarding is one of the most challenging obstacles to revenue faced by organizations of all sizes. Countless businesses book revenue they can't recognize because their onboarding processes are too slow or broken. OnRamp breaks through those bottlenecks while providing an elevated experience for customers that dramatically improves customer satisfaction.

ParkHub, for example, is leveraging OnRamp's no-code customer portal to help automate complex workflows while maintaining operational efficiency at scale. "With OnRamp, the time it takes our onboarding team to get new customers from signed agreement to launch has declined significantly," says Lance Walton, Head of Customer Success at ParkHub. "As we scale, these advances and the increased standardization we've achieved have a major impact on our business."

With OnRamp, companies can create exceptional first impressions and foster long-term customer success. To book a demo with OnRamp, visit: https://onramp.us/demo .

About OnRamp

OnRamp is a leading customer onboarding platform dedicated to helping B2B companies accelerate revenue growth. By automating and streamlining the post-sales process, OnRamp ensures that new customers can easily navigate the most complex onboarding process, enhancing their overall experience and satisfaction. Trusted by industry leaders, including three of the Fortune 15, OnRamp empowers businesses to optimize their onboarding strategies and drive success from day one. To find out more, visit www.onramp.us .

