OnRamp Caps Pivotal Quarter with Industry Recognition, AI Innovation, and Continued Growth

Company earns G2 Leader recognition, joins the Mass AI Coalition, launches agentic AI capabilities, and secures a spot on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list.

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnRamp, the customer onboarding and engagement platform, today announced a series of milestones reflecting the company's momentum across product innovation, market recognition, and company culture. In a single quarter, OnRamp earned a spot on G2's Grid® Report for Client Onboarding, was named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, joined the Mass AI Coalition, and launched OnRamp Aero, a purpose-built suite of agentic AI that transforms post-sales into an intelligent, self-improving engine.

OnRamp has been recognized as a Leader in the Summer 2026 G2 Grid® Report for Client Onboarding. OnRamp achieved Leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Client Onboarding category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to OnRamp for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

To see OnRamp's reviews, visit https://www.g2.com/products/onramp-technology/reviews.

OnRamp has also been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. OnRamp is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture — it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com/best-workplaces.

In addition, OnRamp is a member of the Massachusetts AI Coalition, a community of Massachusetts-based organizations committed to advancing responsible AI innovation. As a Boston-headquartered company building agentic AI that powers real business operations, OnRamp's membership reflects its belief that the future of AI must be built collaboratively with practitioners, policymakers, and peers working together to shape standards that unlock genuine value while protecting the humans involved.

Learn more about the Massachusetts AI Coalition at https://massaicoalition.com/.

The most significant product milestone is the launch of OnRamp Aero, a suite of purpose-built AI agents embedded directly into the OnRamp platform. Aero's agents read context, infer intent, and act — monitoring every active engagement, detecting early signs of stall, and responding in real time. The result: post-sales teams spend half the time tracking accounts and twice the time building customer relationships.

Early users of OnRamp Aero are seeing measurable impact across the metrics that matter most to revenue and customer success leaders: shorter time from contract signature to go-live, higher engagement rates across active accounts, and the time spent balancing team capacity, with workloads cut in half.

"With OnRamp Insights, my team has gained the internal visibility needed to optimize our onboarding stages. We're tracking real-time momentum, identifying where customers get stuck, and we have seen a measurable decrease in time-to-value," said Kelsey Gach, Manager of Professional Services at Push Operations.

OnRamp Aero is generally available to all OnRamp customers today. Learn more at onramp.us/ai.

About OnRamp

OnRamp is the customer onboarding and engagement platform that accelerates time-to-value and time-to-revenue, now supercharged with agentic AI through OnRamp Aero. OnRamp transforms onboarding from a manual, resource-intensive process into an intelligent, self-improving engine that orchestrates every interaction for both internal teams and the customers they serve — automatically, adaptively, and at scale. From B2B SaaS to manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and logistics, OnRamp helps companies onboard customers, partners, and vendors faster, more consistently, and without scaling headcount. Learn more at onramp.us .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE OnRamp Technology, Inc.