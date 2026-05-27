OnRamp Launches Aero, Agentic AI That Makes Customer Onboarding Your Fastest Path to Revenue

The first onboarding AI agents purpose-built for your customers and your team. Scale engagement without scaling headcount.

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnRamp, the customer onboarding and engagement platform that accelerates time-to-value and time-to-revenue, today announced the launch of OnRamp Aero, a suite of purpose-built AI agents embedded directly into the OnRamp platform. It cuts the time post-sales teams spend tracking what's happening across their book in half and doubles the time they spend building real customer relationships. It transforms post-sales from a manual, resource-intensive process into an intelligent, self-improving engine, optimizing every interaction, every touchpoint, and every step toward value, automatically and at scale.

Unlike traditional automation tools that rely on rigid rules or AI copilots that wait to be asked, OnRamp Aero operates autonomously. Its agents read context, infer intent, and act — monitoring every active engagement, detecting the signals that matter, and responding in real time. That changes the underlying economics of post-sales work, which has long been expensive, repetitive, and headcount-dependent. Now, when an onboarding project stalls, Aero surfaces the issue, drafts a context-aware message, and recommends who should take ownership based on who has actually been completing tasks on time. The team can act in one to three clicks. No manual monitoring or digging through accounts to find what's slipping.

"Successfully engaging customers has always been headcount-dependent — the more customers you close, the more people you need to support them," said Paul Holder, Co-Founder and CEO at OnRamp. "OnRamp Aero changes that math. Our agents do real work on behalf of your customers, your teams, and your operations so you can reduce friction, accelerate time-to-revenue, and manage more accounts with the same team. This is what agentic AI was supposed to do, and it's here today."

OnRamp's agents understand business context, analyze customer behavior, make recommendations, and execute on those recommendations, with full human oversight built in. The result is an engagement layer that works around the clock across every customer, every project, and every stage of the journey, while freeing internal teams to focus on the work that actually requires human judgment.

What OnRamp Aero Includes

Agents for Your Customers — Embedded in the customer portal, surfacing contextual guidance the moment a user gets stuck and directing them to the next action.

Agents for Your Customer-Facing Teams — Work alongside CSMs, AMs, and onboarding leads to monitor every active project, detect early signs of stall, and re-engage accounts before momentum is lost.

Agents for Your Operations Teams — Built for CS Ops, RevOps, and onboarding leaders. Turn natural language, spreadsheets, PDFs, and images into deployment-ready playbooks in hours, not days.

Engagement Dashboard — Every action taken by OnRamp's agents is reflected in a comprehensive and centralized Activity Record, while pending agent recommendations can be approved, redirected, or rejected before execution.

Ask Aero – Aero is the conversational layer across the entire OnRamp platform — your dedicated thought partner. Ask a plain-language question, and Aero gathers and synthesizes your data to provide a clear, actionable answer.

"We didn't build OnRamp Aero to add AI features to a product. We built it to fundamentally change how post-sales operates," said Frank Auger, Chief Operating Officer at OnRamp. "Every agent in the suite is grounded in a specific job that customer teams do today — monitoring, re-engaging, building playbooks, guiding end users, and each one is designed to be trusted in production from day one, with human oversight where it matters. That combination of real autonomy and real control is what makes this different."

The launch comes as enterprise AI shifts from generating content to taking action. While the recent rise of generative AI in the enterprise has largely focused on generating emails, summaries, and suggestions, the underlying models have now matured to the point where multi-step reasoning, real-time decision-making, and autonomous action are reliable enough for production use. Executives are increasingly evaluating AI not as a nice-to-have but as a core part of how they protect headcount, scale operations, and grow margin — and customer engagement is one of the most direct places that mandate plays out.

"When we led OnRamp's Series A last year, our thesis was simple: back the team best positioned to scale AI in customer engagement. OnRamp Aero is that thesis delivered," said Brendon Durkin, Managing Director at Koch Disruptive Technologies. "They've moved decisively beyond AI features and built a true agentic suite that takes real action on behalf of customers and the teams that serve them. This is exactly the kind of category-defining leap we invested in."

Early users of OnRamp Aero are seeing measurable impact across the metrics that matter most to revenue and customer success leaders: shorter time from contract signature to go-live, higher engagement rates across active accounts, and the time spent balancing team capacity, with workloads cut in half.

"With OnRamp Insights, my team has gained the internal visibility needed to optimize our onboarding stages. We're tracking real-time momentum, identifying where customers get stuck, and we have seen a measurable decrease in time-to-value," said Kelsey Gach, Manager of Professional Services at Push Operations.

OnRamp Aero is generally available to all OnRamp customers today. Learn more at https://onramp.us/ai.

About OnRamp

OnRamp is the customer onboarding and engagement platform that accelerates time-to-value and time-to-revenue, now supercharged with agentic AI through OnRamp Aero. OnRamp transforms onboarding from a manual, resource-intensive process into an intelligent, self-improving engine that orchestrates every interaction for both internal teams and the customers they serve automatically, adaptively, and at scale. From B2B SaaS to manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and logistics, OnRamp helps companies onboard customers, partners, and vendors faster, more consistently, and without scaling headcount. Learn more at onramp.us.

SOURCE OnRamp Technology, Inc.