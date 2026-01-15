OnRamp Announces Key Leadership Expansion, New Office, AI Innovation, and Industry Recognition Amid Strong Growth

Company appoints former HubSpot CIO Frank Auger as Chief Operating Officer, Ross Lerner as Chief Financial Officer, expands Boston headquarters, advances AI capabilities, and earns top industry accolades

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnRamp, the intelligent customer onboarding and engagement platform, today announced a series of milestones underscoring the company's growth and market momentum. These achievements span executive leadership, product innovation, workplace expansion, and customer-driven recognition, reflecting the increasing demand for modern onboarding solutions that help organizations deliver value faster and strengthen customer relationships.

As part of this momentum, OnRamp has appointed Frank Auger, former Chief Information Officer at HubSpot, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Auger brings extensive experience scaling customer-facing organizations and driving operational excellence across high-growth technology companies. In his new role, he will oversee OnRamp's onboarding, success, and support functions as the company continues its rapid expansion into enterprise and multi-location markets.

"Having been part of OnRamp's journey for some time now, stepping into the Chief Operating Officer role during this period of growth is incredibly meaningful," said Frank Auger, COO at OnRamp. "I've seen firsthand how much the team cares about delivering value to customers, and I'm excited to continue scaling our onboarding, success, and support efforts as we expand into enterprise and multi-location markets."

OnRamp also announced the recent elevation of Co-Founder Ross Lerner to Chief Financial Officer. Lerner's promotion reflects his longstanding commitment to the company's financial strength and strategic growth, as well as the depth of care, insight, and expertise he brings to the organization.

In addition, the company unveiled its new 6,000-square-foot headquarters in Boston, designed to support continued team growth, foster cross-functional collaboration, and accommodate an expanding customer base.

OnRamp's growth and culture have additionally been recognized by Built In Boston, which named the company to its annual Best Places to Work list. The award celebrates organizations that foster exceptional employee experience, strong career development pathways, and a mission-led environment, all of which have been hallmarks of OnRamp's people-first culture.

Building on its recent investment in AI capabilities, OnRamp has released new enhancements that automate manual steps in the onboarding process, surface earlier risk indicators, and provide predictive insights that enable companies to accelerate customer time-to-value. Key improvements include:

Native integration with Salesforce that leverages customer data to trigger workflows;

Project Pipeline Waterfall report, which highlights revenue at risk;

AI Summaries that distill data from across all projects into high-level synopses and key recommendations.

These innovations further solidify OnRamp's position as a critical system of record for distributed teams seeking to deliver consistent, high-quality onboarding at scale.

"Our focus has always been on solving a fundamental challenge for companies: ensuring that customers see value quickly and consistently," said Paul Holder, co-founder and CEO of OnRamp. "These milestones, from Frank's elevation to COO, to expanding our office and being recognized by G2 and Built In Boston, reflect the trust organizations place in OnRamp as their onboarding operating system and our commitment to helping them transform customer experience into measurable growth."

This momentum is also reflected in the G2 Winter 2026 Grid Report for Client Onboarding, where OnRamp was named a Leader, driven by verified customer reviews across product usability, quality of support, implementation speed, and overall satisfaction. The placement highlights OnRamp's growing role as the platform organizations rely on to unify onboarding workflows and improve long-term customer outcomes.

Customers are already seeing measurable gains from OnRamp's platform. Flosum, a software company, reduced onboarding time by more than 70% by automating workflows and standardizing delivery across implementations. Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing platform, improved cross-functional visibility and stakeholder alignment during complex rollouts, while JustPark streamlined early-lifecycle execution to accelerate time-to-value and reduce operational drag. Across industries, customers are using OnRamp to turn onboarding into a repeatable, scalable driver of retention and expansion.

Founded in 2020, OnRamp is the intelligent, AI-enabled customer onboarding and engagement platform that helps companies accelerate adoption, strengthen customer relationships, and unlock revenue growth. By eliminating onboarding bottlenecks, automating workflows, and providing visibility into progress, OnRamp enables enterprises to deliver value faster, reduce churn, and expand revenue opportunities. Backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Javelin Venture Partners, Contour Venture Partners, Pear VC, and other leading investors, OnRamp already serves multiple Fortune 15 companies and continues to help enterprises transform customer success into revenue growth.

