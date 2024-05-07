Onramp Funds Publishes Free Prime Day Playbook

An eCommerce Seller's Guide to Winning Big During Amazon's Massive Sales Event

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramp, an innovative funding provider supporting the growth of eCommerce businesses, published its free Prime Day Playbook: Your eCommerce Seller's Guide to Winning Big, a comprehensive guide for online sellers that helps ensure sales success during one of eCommerce's biggest and busiest days.

Taking place in July, Amazon's Prime Day is a massive sales event exclusive on Amazon Marketplace for Amazon Prime members, boasting deals across various product categories. Prime Day consistently breaks sales records, reaching an estimated $12 billion worldwide in 2023. In publishing its Prime Day Playbook in early Q2, online sellers have enough time to develop a strategic plan with the right tools.

Onramp's Prime Day Playbook: Your eCommerce Seller's Guide to Winning Big begins by walking online businesses through goal setting for the event, which includes proper preparation for inventory management and marketing campaigns. The guide provides advice for strategic product selection, pricing, customer engagement, and inventory planning based on customer experiences.

The Playbook also includes a section on strategies online sellers can follow post Prime Day, including:

- Financial Planning

- Fulfillment Options

- Customer Focus and Attention

- Marketing & Customer Engagement

- Post Prime Day Analysis

"Our Prime Day Playbook was produced by a team with decades of experience empowering online merchants to scale their businesses," said Eric S. Youngstrom, Onramp's CEO. "The Playbook equips online sellers with everything they need to turn Prime Day into a huge sales success."

Within the key sections of Onramp's Prime Day Playbook: Your eCommerce Seller's Guide to Winning Big, online merchants will also find tips from experts experienced in every aspect of a products' lifecycle including strategic direction, product concept and development, marketing, Biz Dev, and operational implementation. Examples include:

- Competing Beyond Amazon

- Leveraging the Halo Effect of Prime Day

- Boosting Prime Day Pre-Launch Reviews

About Onramp Funds - Onramp is redefining the way eCommerce companies are funding their businesses. Based in Austin, TX, Onramp's team is steeped in eCommerce, building tools for online businesses and helping sellers thrive with a unique repayment model that aligns with their sales. Onramp's mission is to democratize finance and empower online sellers to scale their business, capture their demand, and meet their dreams.

