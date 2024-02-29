Onramp Invest First US Firm to Deliver Investable Access to the CoinDesk 20 Index

Advisors can now directly access the CoinDesk 20 Index, a diversified and trusted benchmark for the growing global crypto economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramp Invest , a Securitize company and a turnkey asset management platform that provides everything RIAs need to support blockchain-based alternative investment offerings, today announced that advisors using its platform can access the CoinDesk 20 Index , an investable index that measures the performance of top digital assets. The CoinDesk 20, currently trading via perpetual futures on the Bullish Exchange, is published by CoinDesk Indices , the leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014.

Onramp Invest

The CoinDesk 20 Index measures the performance of twenty top digital assets with a focus on liquidity. The market-cap-weighted index places a 30% cap on the largest member (currently bitcoin) and a 20% cap on all other members (currently ether) to improve diversification. The CoinDesk 20 is designed for implementation at scale with liquidity and exchange-listing requirements.

"Advisors are experiencing strong client demand for comprehensive crypto strategies. Many investors seek more than just access to a bitcoin ETF; they desire broad exposure to the emerging digital asset market but lack the knowledge of how or where to invest. The CoinDesk 20 Index is intelligently designed and captures more than 90% of the digital asset market capitalization1, and we're thrilled to offer advisors another powerful index from CoinDesk Indices. As always, CoinDesk Indices continues to have their finger on the investor pulse, allowing firms like ours to provide crucial tools when advisors need them most." said Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest, a Securitize company.

Onramp provides advisors with a wide range of options for accessing digital asset investment solutions and building custom models tailored to their clients' unique needs. In addition to the CoinDesk 20, Onramp's flexible platform features other CoinDesk Indices offerings, including CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS) , CoinDesk Defi Select Index (DFX) , CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS) , Bitcoin Trend Indicator (BTI) and Ether Trend Indicator (ETI) .

"We are thrilled to announce the launch with Onramp to provide advisors and their clients with the most liquid and tradeable industry benchmark for digital assets," said Alan Campbell, President, CoinDesk Indices. "The next major allocation of investment dollars will be in diversified exposure beyond bitcoin and ether."

The CoinDesk 20 features trading and liquidity requirements that support product implementation at scale. It is a subset of the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) , which is drawn from the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) universe. The index is calculated and published every five seconds and reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly following a robust and transparent governance framework .

For more information on Onramp's platform for advisors and how to access the CoinDesk 20 Index, please visit https://onrampinvest.com/coindesk-indices/ . To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, please visit coindeskmarkets.com .

1 As of 12/31/2023. The digital asset market is represented by the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which excludes stablecoins.

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices , a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. We are driven by research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy.

CoinDesk Indices has three distinct product lines: single-asset reference rates and indices, broad market and sector indices, and dynamic strategy indices. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has the longest index track record and underlies the world's largest digital asset products. The broad market and sector indices offer the most comprehensive suite of broad market benchmarks, and the investible sectors are constructed using CDI's industry-adopted taxonomy. The dynamic strategy indices help investors target specific outcomes.

About Onramp Invest

Onramp, a Securitize company, is a turnkey asset management solution that seamlessly connects financial professionals to tokenized alternative assets for their clients. Through Onramp, financial professionals can onboard clients to the digital asset investing ecosystem in minutes, directly invest in tokenized alternatives, view held-away accounts, and access an expanding library of funds, models, indices, and portfolio management services. For more information, please visit https://onrampinvest.com/ . For more information on Securitize, visit https://securitize.io/ .

Press Contacts

CoinDesk Indices

Casey Craig, Global Head of Communications at CoinDesk

[email protected]

JConnelly for CoinDesk Indices

[email protected]

Onramp Invest

[email protected]

Disclaimer

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Onramp Invest