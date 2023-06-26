Onramp Joins Walmart Marketplace to Help eCommerce Businesses Grow

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramp, an innovative funding provider that supports the growth of eCommerce businesses, has joined Walmart Marketplace, connecting its funding platform to allow Walmart's eCommerce sellers to access fast, flexible financing solutions to help drive scale.

With this integration, Onramp can now offer online sellers on Walmart Marketplace growth capital funding for business functions like inventory management, marketing, and shipping, with repayment terms that are directly aligned with their sales performance.

"As an approved Walmart Marketplace Solutions Provider, Onramp can now help sellers on Walmart Marketplace secure funding to grow their business faster," said Eric Youngstrom, Onramp's CEO. "We're thrilled to be helping sellers on Walmart Marketplace scale their businesses and achieve success. The opportunities for growth available to eCommerce sellers are phenomenal. We're honored to be a partner to eCommerce business owners in facilitating the access to cash necessary to grow."

Existing Onramp customers who already sell on Walmart Marketplace can now, for the first time, also take advantage of this integration.

Onramp's customers not currently selling on Walmart.com, can take advantage of this business-building opportunity by becoming a Walmart Marketplace Seller. Benefits include:

Selling with more confidence, as Walmart.com is a marketplace built on trust, transparency, and fairness.

Saving and earning more on a marketplace designed with sellers in mind.

Accessing a built-in audience of 120 million Walmart.com monthly visitors, according to Comscore data (Media Matrix, October 2021 ).

). Enjoying ZERO monthly or set up fees and competitive commission and fulfillment fees.

Leveraging powerful solutions for pricing, catalog management, fulfillment, returns, and brand management.

Unlocking access to Walmart Fulfillment Services and Walmart Connect.

Walmart Marketplace is a community of professional sellers whose high-quality assortments complement the first-party offerings on Walmart.com. According to Mirakl, 70% of consumers believe online marketplaces are the most convenient way to shop for better delivery options, selection, and prices.

Onramp is redefining the way eCommerce companies are funding their businesses. Based in Austin, TX, Onramp's team is steeped in eCommerce, building tools for online businesses and helping sellers thrive with a unique repayment model that aligns with their sales. Onramp's mission is to democratize finance and empower online sellers to scale their business, capture their demand, and meet their dreams.

SOURCE Onramp Funds, Inc.