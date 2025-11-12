OnRamp Secures $15M to Accelerate Growth and Scale AI Capabilities Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies

Funding powers the next phase of growth with AI-driven customer engagement, onboarding innovation, and expansion upmarket

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnRamp , the Boston-based company behind the leading intelligent customer onboarding and engagement platform, today announced it has raised $15 million, completing its Series A funding, led by new investor Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), as well as contributions from existing venture capital investors Contour, Javelin, Pear and other investors. This brings the company's total funding to $27 million. The company has achieved more than 100% year-over-year growth, driven by demand from market-leading companies.

OnRamp Co-founders, Paul Holder and Ross Lerner

OnRamp will use this funding to advance AI-powered capabilities for its customer engagement platform, scale its team, and deepen its roots in Boston's technology ecosystem, opening 6,000 square feet of office space in early 2026.

"This investment marks an important day for OnRamp and for the customer engagement space," said Paul Holder, OnRamp's co-founder and CEO. "Having spent a decade working with customer success leaders at high-growth companies, I've seen firsthand how important it is to make a positive impact and build customer relationships from the start. This funding allows us to accelerate our AI-powered platform, expand our product and engineering teams, and deliver that impact at scale."

Founded in 2020, OnRamp has quickly scaled, becoming a go-to solution for customer engagement, with three of the Fortune 15 companies as its primary enterprise customers. Since the company's inception, customers have seen a 60% decrease in time to onboard, with some reporting a near 100% completion rate.

Alongside its recent funding, OnRamp launched AI Summaries in both the Insights and Views features, an intelligence layer that enhances data organization and visibility within its platform. The new capability uses AI to analyze any report for customers with written insights, recommendations and visualizations, automatically surfacing hidden patterns. This capability sets the foundation for a broader suite of intelligent, AI-powered onboarding functionality planned through the end of 2025 and into 2026.

"OnRamp has built a distinct, exceptional AI-enabled platform in this space, making it the leading solution for modern customer success teams looking to accelerate revenue and drive value," said Brendon Durkin, Managing Director at Koch Disruptive Technologies. "Koch is thrilled to partner with OnRamp as they scale and redefine customer engagement on a global stage."

Forrester notes that customer success teams are undergoing a full identity shift, from keeping customers happy, to driving real revenue.

Hundreds of companies rely on OnRamp to accelerate customer adoption, strengthen relationships, and turn success into a revenue engine. OnRamp's platform powers engagement and onboarding workflows, allowing users to:

Reduce churn

Accelerate revenue realization

Speed up time-to-value

"In just three months with OnRamp, we've doubled our onboarding capacity and cut our go-live time by more than half. We're gaining access to valuable data that was previously out of reach," said Brian Thome, Chief Customer Officer at Qualia. "The platform has made it possible to deliver a smooth, efficient onboarding experience while maintaining the high quality service our customers expect."

About OnRamp

Founded in 2020, OnRamp is the intelligent, AI-enabled customer onboarding and engagement platform that helps companies accelerate adoption, strengthen customer relationships, and unlock revenue growth. By eliminating onboarding bottlenecks, automating workflows, and providing visibility into progress, OnRamp enables enterprises to deliver value faster, reduce churn, and expand revenue opportunities. Backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Javelin Venture Partners, Contour Venture Partners, Pear VC, and other leading investors, OnRamp already serves multiple Fortune 15 companies and continues to help enterprises transform customer success into revenue growth.

