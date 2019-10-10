OnScale Expands C-Suite with Former Dassault Systèmes Simulation Expert, David Freed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScale, the world leader in cloud engineering simulation, today announced that it has named David Freed, PhD, as the startup company's new CTO. Freed is an MIT-trained "Digital Physicist" and an expert in engineering simulation and computational fluid dynamics (CFD).

Before joining OnScale, Freed led the commercialization efforts for Dassault's DigitalROCK, a first-of-its-kind "Digital Twin" computational analysis tool for oil and gas exploration, which accurately simulates multiphase flow in digitized rock samples to evaluate oil reservoir productivity. The cloud-based, high-performance computing (HPC) DigitalROCK solution was developed based on an advanced version of the Lattice-Boltzmann Method (LBM) for CFD. The technology came to Dassault through the acquisition of Exa Corporation. Prior to the acquisition, Freed led development and commercialization efforts of Exa's groundbreaking LBM-based flow simulation capabilities for aeroacoustics and multi-phase flows applications.

"We are very excited that Dave has joined our team," says Ian Campbell, CEO, OnScale. "Dave brings a wealth of experience in the engineering simulation market from his twenty years as a physicist, solver developer, and executive at market-leading firms like Exa and Dassault Systèmes. His CFD and Digital Twin experience are a strong complement to OnScale's cloud engineering simulation platform."

At OnScale, Freed will focus on strategic initiatives such as expanding OnScale's highly scalable, tightly-coupled FEA and CFD solver capabilities, leveraging on-demand cloud supercomputing to deliver streamlined, integrated engineering workflows to OnScale's market-leading enterprise customers. Freed is also tasked with breaking ground in Digital Prototypes and Digital Factory – new greenfield markets that are a natural fit for OnScale's disruptive pay-as-you-solve cloud engineering simulation platform.

"I'm thrilled to join OnScale and advance our mission to unleash the power of extremely scalable simulation," said Dave Freed, CTO, OnScale. "OnScale solutions will enable our customers to massively reduce cost, risk, and time-to-market for introducing new technologies and products."

