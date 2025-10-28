OnScent® Launches ScentRadar™: A Generative AI Platform Redefining Fragrance Trend Forecasting

OnScent

Oct 28, 2025

ScentRadar™  is OnScent's proprietary AI-powered market intelligence platform built to decode real-time consumer behavior and fragrance trends. Powered by a digitally native tech stack, ScentRadar generatively learns to 'smell', analyzing data streams 24/7 to build fragrances consumers are dreaming about.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScent, a leader in fragrance innovation, today unveiled its latest invention, an ecosystem of generative AI tools that tracks and analyzes what consumers are saying about the products they smell. ScentRadar aggregates insights from diverse sources such as a group of 3.4 million fragrance fanatics on Reddit to what sold last night on Amazon or the TikTok Shop.  

ScentRadar - TikTok Holiday 2025
"With ScentRadar, it's like conducting global, real-time focus groups 24/7," says Achim Daub, Chief Executive Officer at OnScent. "It's not just trend-watching—it's future-sensing. Using GenAI to ground the creative process in deeper consumer insights can become a powerful enabler for new product development."

How It Works: ScentRadar™ continuously ingests, interprets and articulates both positive and negative signals from consumer conversations and sentiment analysis across platforms such as Reddit, X, TikTok, Instagram, Google, Amazon and global media outlets. Using a proprietary machine-learning model, ScentRadar™ synthesizes this data into predictive insights that empower OnScent's perfumers and marketers to anticipate what consumers will want next.

"AI doesn't replace creativity—it supercharges it," says Chris L. Fuentes, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our perfumers use ScentRadar to identify white space, explore what's resonating emotionally, and build fragrances consumers are dreaming about."

For more information about ScentRadar or to inquire about designing a propriety research tool, go to www.scentradar.ai

About OnScent
OnScent (www.onscent.com), a portfolio company of The Riverside Company, is a forward-thinking fragrance and cosmetic ingredient manufacturer. Through its expertise in creative scent development, sustainability, and advanced technologies, OnScent serves the fine fragrance, personal care, and home care industries with a customer-first mindset and operational excellence.

