OnScreen Solutions Announces Release of OnScreen for Web
Guided Walkthroughs and Contextual help inside any web application
Sep 03, 2020, 12:10 ET
PALM HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnScreen, a digital adoption platform for enterprise applications, today announced the release of OnScreen for Web. With this release, OnScreen now allows companies to provide guided walkthroughs and contextual help directly to users within any web application. OnScreen is committed to continued innovation and support of it's SAP GUI customers. OnScreen for Web along with OnScreen for SAP GUI will allow customers to experience a consistent user experience across all of their critical enterprise applications.
"Organizations looking to implement or migrate to SAP's S4/HANA platform will now reduce the impact of change and benefit from greater user adoption thanks to OnScreen guiding their users through all the updated screens and business processes," said Marc Rouhana, President and CEO of OnScreen. "This is a major milestone to position OnScreen as an indispensable tool towards achieving digital dexterity in the workplace of the future. I am very proud of the OnScreen team's innovative spirit and relentless commitment to delight our customers."
OnScreen for Web not only supports SAP S/4HANA with Fiori but also all other web applications. Customers can now build in-application walkthroughs for business processes spanning multiple applications in their landscape in one tool. For SAP Customers, OnScreen is now one of the only platforms specializing in both SAP Fiori and SAP GUI support.
"At OnScreen we have always prioritized simplicity and ease of use. OnScreen for Web is the next evolution of this single-minded focus on the user experience," stated David Sherrell, Chief Technology Officer for OnScreen. "Customers can now provide the same experience and the same level of automated support for their users regardless of which applications are needed to complete the business process."
About OnScreen
OnScreen's Digital Adoption Platform allows Enterprise Organizations to give every employee the confidence to complete any task without fear of failure and without being slowed down by complex technology and processes. By empowering any user to become a super user and share knowledge, OnScreen flattens the organization and promotes a collaborative culture. Organizations will increase productivity and become seamlessly adaptable to new processes and technology.
Find us at OnScreen.us for more info.
