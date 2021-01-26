OnSeen Assembles Expert Advisory Board to Provide Oversight and Governance for the Ohio Disabilities Community Transportation Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen, Inc. announced today that, in partnership with the key stakeholders of the Ohio disabilities community, it has created an Advisory Board to oversee and govern the Ohio Disabilities Community Transportation Network (ODTCN). In preparation for the launch of the Network, the Board will develop critical policies, procedures, and business rules for disabilities providers and individuals that participate in the ODCTN. The ODTCN, managed with OnSeen's LiveCare software, is designed to significantly improve access to reliable transportation for Ohioans with disabilities, while improving the profitability of providers' transportation operations. With guidance from the Advisory Board, OnSeen will begin to rollout the Network in Central Ohio this Spring and then deploy the ODTCN across the State by region throughout the remainder of 2021.

"As advocates for providers that support individuals with developmental disabilities, we have seen how difficult it can be to establish and maintain cost-effective transportation operations," said Scott Marks, Director of Operations at the Ohio Provider Resource Association (OPRA). "The ODCTN represents a new approach to transportation and OPRA is excited to help shape the Network's future direction."

The ODCTN Advisory Board is comprised of the leading voices and advocates for individuals with disabilities across the State. The Advisory Board has established six working committees that will focus on governance, operations, and recruiting, including: (1) New Member Application and Acceptance, (2) Inter-Provider Agreements, (3) Billing Policies and Procedures, (4) Services and Service Level Agreements, (5) Provider Recruiting, and (6) Employer Recruiting.

"We believe that access to reliable transportation for individuals with disabilities is a problem that must be solved," said Gary Tonks, CEO of The Arc of Ohio. "I am pleased to serve on the ODCTN Advisory Board so we can help improve the independence of the individuals we serve by providing transportation services when and where they're needed."

The complete list of initial Advisory Board organizations includes: The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, The Franklin Country Board of Developmental Disabilities, The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council, The Ohio Provider Resource Association, The Ohio Health Care Association, The Arc of Ohio, ViaQuest, CCHS, The Alpha Group, I Am Boundless, The Fuse Network, and a family representative.

