OnSeen Integrates its LiveClaims Solution with IMT Computer Services' Online Claims System to Better Serve Mutual Insurance Companies and Their Policyholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen, Inc. and IMT Computer Services announced today the integration of OnSeen's LiveClaims Solution with IMT's online claims system. The integrated IMT - OnSeen Solution delivers a streamlined claims workflow for mutual insurance companies. LiveClaims connects all parties involved in the claim adjustment workflow in real-time through an affordable, easy-to-use, mobile-web platform. LiveClaims is comprised of a set of integrated components. The Admin Console is used by Claims Managers to monitor, manage and oversee the Claims Adjustment process. The Adjuster App is used by field adjusters to connect with policyholders and claims managers, and capture and upload collected data required to write the claim estimate. The Policyholder Portal is used by Policyholders to submit their claim details and photos, receive notifications and monitor their claim status.

Woodville Mutual is leveraging the OnSeen – IMT integration to: (1) speed the average claim resolution time; (2) lower their claims adjustment cost; (3) increase the accuracy of their claim estimates; and (4) create a more satisfying experience for their policyholders. "Through the integration of LiveClaims and IMT, we are significantly improving our claims adjustment process," said Andy Younker, COO of Woodville Mutual. "We eliminate redundant data entry between our previously disconnected systems and virtually connect our contract adjusters, claims managers, policyholders and agents to create a better policyholder experience, increase our operational efficiency and reduce the cost of our adjustment process."

"We are excited to be integrated with IMT to deliver an improved claims management solution to mutual insurers like Woodville," said Randy Smith, President of OnSeen. "LiveClaims is the perfect platform and foundation for small mutual insurers to affordably match the claims technology offered by their larger regional and national competitors."

"LiveClaims is a great complement to our innovative online claims system that is being utilized by over 200 Mutuals," said Aaron Madison, Director of Software Services. "The integration of LiveClaims represents an opportunity to transform the largely duplicative and manual claims adjustment process faced by small mutual insurance companies."

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the insurance, healthcare and government markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveClaims, LiveCare and LiveGov are focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

IMT Computer Services is a division of IMT Insurance in West Des Moines, Iowa. Since 1978, IMT Computer Services has been serving the Farm Mutual insurance industry with a complete suite of software for today's mutual insurance companies that includes claims and accounting, agent download, online quoting, and an online policy inquiry system.

