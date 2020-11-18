OnSeen, with Support from Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Is Developing a Technology-Powered, Transportation Network for the Ohio Disabilities Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen, Inc. announced today that it is preparing to launch the Ohio Disabilities Community Transportation Network ("ODCTN") with the support of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. Many Ohioans with disabilities lack reliable access to transportation services required to increase their independence, while providers struggle to operate their transportation assets profitably. OnSeen is launching the ODCTN to create a responsive state-wide transportation network that meets the needs of the Ohio Disabilities Community, and increases the utilization of provider vehicles and resources.

"Lack of access to reliable transportation services is one of the top issues facing our developmental disabilities community," said DODD Director Jeff Davis. "We are pleased that OnSeen, an Ohio-based technology company, is making the investment, and applying its transportation management software and a network approach to help solve this critical challenge."

"In addition to helping Ohioans we serve secure meaningful employment opportunities, it is critical to help them secure reliable transportation services to ensure they get to and from work in a consistent, timely manner," said OOD Director Kevin Miller. "We are excited to support OnSeen in its efforts to deliver the requisite transportation network to service our community."

OnSeen's LiveCare Solution will serve as the foundational technology to manage the Ohio Disabilities Community Transportation Network. LiveCare's Transportation Module responsively and cost-effectively manages the transport of consumers to outside appointments, activities and work by: (1) allowing caregivers or family members to submit trip requests for consumers; (2) optimizing the scheduling, dispatching and routing of drivers and vehicles; and (3) providing real-time visibility to the status of consumer trips and driver routes.

"OnSeen's mobile workforce management platform supports multiple industries," said Randy Smith, President of OnSeen. "But we are especially honored to use LiveCare to manage the ODCTN and deliver better access for Ohioans with disabilities to their communities, workplaces and essential services."

OnSeen is launching the ODCTN through an initial pilot in Central Ohio in order to: (1) evaluate the Network's performance in controlled, geographically concentrated environment; (2) receive feedback from providers, individuals with disabilities, family members and employers on how to improve LiveCare and the Network's performance; and (3) implement the identified improvements prior to a full State-wide launch of the Ohio Disabilities Community Transportation Network.

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the developmental disabilities, insurance, healthcare and government markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveClaims, LiveCare and LiveGov allow organizations to effectively manage their remote people, places and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

