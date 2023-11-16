Onset Announces New Remote Water Level Monitoring System

News provided by

Onset

16 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

An advanced solution featuring a single cellular monitoring station that delivers real-time data from wireless water level sensors right to the cloud

BOURNE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, a trusted provider of innovative data logging solutions, today announced the release of the HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System, an advanced monitoring solution that brings robust, seamless data collection for users to make smarter decisions!    

Designed for applications like stream and wetland restoration, agricultural monitoring, mine water discharge management, and stormwater management, the HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System optimizes monitoring across multiple points within a site. Key benefits include:

Continue Reading
The HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System is an advanced monitoring solution that brings robust, seamless data collection for users to make smarter decisions!
The HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System is an advanced monitoring solution that brings robust, seamless data collection for users to make smarter decisions!

  • Near Real-Time Data: This innovative system seamlessly integrates with Onset's HOBOlink cloud software, enabling users to view historic and near real-time data and set up customized dashboards from anywhere at any time, and receive real-time alerts of out-of-range conditions.
  • Proactive Alerts for Timely Intervention: Automatic text message and email alerts sent from the HOBOlink cloud platform provide immediate notifications for both system and sensor alarms, so users can take prompt action to prevent disruptions and safeguard water resources.
  • Reliability & Data Integrity: The system's proven water level sensor delivers accurate and dependable data, and temperature-compensated pressure readings eliminate post-processing and data corruption due to user error, ensuring confidence in the integrity of critical information.
  • Comprehensive Coverage & Uninterrupted Monitoring: Leveraging self-forming wireless mesh technology, the HOBOnet system extends coverage beyond the limitations of traditional monitoring solutions. Solar rechargeable batteries further enhance the system's reliability by eliminating downtime and maintaining smooth operations.
  • Reduced Labor Costs: The elimination of manual data retrieval and its associated costs means users can reallocate valuable resources to more productive and high-value tasks, maximizing efficiency and driving organizational success.

"We're delighted to be offering this exciting new monitoring solution that provides our customers with the savings and convenience of anytime, anywhere access to water level data from multiple points within a site – all at once," said Mamadou Ba, Director of HOBO Product Management.

The HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System is available for purchase at onsetcomp.com

About Onset 
Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site since the company's founding in 1981. Our award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

SOURCE Onset

Also from this source

Onset Announces New Waterproof Data Logger with External Temperature Sensor

Onset Announces New Waterproof Data Logger with External Temperature Sensor

Onset, a trusted manufacturer of field-proven data loggers, today announced the release of the new HOBO MX2205 TidbiT Data Logger, a low-cost,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.