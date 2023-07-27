Onset Announces New Waterproof Data Logger with External Temperature Sensor

The newest addition to Onset's industry-leading line of waterproof HOBO data loggers featuring wireless setup and data download via Bluetooth

BOURNE, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, a trusted manufacturer of field-proven data loggers, today announced the release of the new HOBO MX2205 TidbiT Data Logger, a low-cost, easy-to-use, waterproof Bluetooth data logger with both internal and external temperature sensors.

The HOBO MX2205 TidbiT is the newest addition to Onset's industry-leading line of waterproof HOBO MX2200 data loggers offering convenient wireless setup and data download via Bluetooth and the free HOBOconnect app on a mobile device or Windows laptop.

The rugged HOBO MX2205 TidbiT Data Logger is ideal for monitoring streams, wetlands, and fields prone to flooding.
Ideal for monitoring streams, wetlands, and fields prone to flooding, the rugged HOBO MX2205 TidbiT lets users:

  • Record two temperature points at once, with an internal sensor that measures ambient temperature, and an external sensor that measures water or soil temperature
  • Deploy just above water or soil for quicker, more convenient data downloads that don't require pulling up the logger
  • Get accurate tracking of fast-changing temperatures, with the external sensor's rapid response time

"We're delighted to be expanding our HOBO MX2200 Bluetooth product line with a logger option that provides our customers with the advantage of an external sensor to monitor water and soil temperatures without having to pull the logger up," said Paul Gannett, Principal HOBO Product Manager.

The HOBO MX2205 TidbiT is priced at $179 USD and is available for purchase at onsetcomp.com

About Onset

Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site since the company's founding in 1981. Our award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

SOURCE Onset

