Onset Lab Awarded ANAB ISO/ICE 17025 Certification

Ensuring the utmost confidence in the quality of Onset's calibration services

BOURNE, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of data loggers and monitoring solutions, has successfully completed the additional ISO/ICE 17025 certification for its lab operations through the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) standards organization. Although Onset has long provided NIST calibration services through its lab, this additional, internationally recognized, lab certification standard will help ensure that customers have the utmost confidence in the quality of Onset's calibration services.

"We've been expanding the size and scope of our lab calibration services for several years now, with the growth of our pharmaceutical cold chain InTemp product line," said Jamie Pearce, Vice President & General Manager of Onset's InTemp products group. "ISO/ICE 17025 certification is considered the gold standard for calibration throughout the pharmaceutical cold chain and healthcare industries, so it's an especially important addition for our customers."