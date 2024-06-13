Onset Receives Cape Cod Technology Council's Technology Innovation Award for HOBO MX800 Multiparameter Water Quality Data Loggers

Award recipients are recognized for having developed a product with the potential to make significant positive impacts on regional ecosystems

BOURNE, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset is proud to announce that in recognition of its new HOBO MX800 Multiparameter Water Quality Data Logger series, the company has received the Cape Cod Technology Council's esteemed Innovation Technology Award for 2024.

Designed, developed, and manufactured at Onset's facility on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne, the HOBO MX800 series is an affordable, highly customizable monitoring solution that streamlines the data collection process with convenient wireless data offload via Bluetooth and interchangeable sensors that measure water salinity, temperature, depth, and dissolved oxygen.

Ideal for coastal research, water quality monitoring, hydrology studies, and wetland mitigation projects, the HOBO MX800 series will be used by local research and conservation organizations as part of their ongoing efforts to preserve and protect our nearby waters.

"We're honored and grateful to receive this prestigious award. And we're exceptionally proud to offer this cutting-edge monitoring solution that will help protect and improve the waters in and around Cape Cod, as well as contribute to sustainability initiatives worldwide," said Jim Towey, Onset CEO.

About Onset

Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site since the company's founding in 1981. Our award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

