Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market size is set to grow by USD 17.8 billion from 2024-2028, Rising global energy demand to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global onshore oil and gas pipeline market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Gas pipelines and Oil pipelines), Type (SSAW pipes, LSAW pipes, ERW pipes, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar, GAIL India Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co. Ltd., JSW Group, Saipem S.p.A., Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market has experienced significant growth through the implementation of big data analytics. Companies merge data from geoscientists and data scientists for descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analysis.

This technology enhances drilling operations with real-time monitoring and safe outcomes. Midstream companies benefit from increased efficiency and cost savings through applications like transportation fuel cost management, smart pressure monitoring, and demand forecasting. Big data analytics, combined with IoT solutions, accurately detects pipeline anomalies and delivers real cost savings.

The Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for natural gas and oil. The use of pipelines for transporting these resources is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly compared to other methods. The trend towards renewable energy sources has not diminished the importance of onshore pipelines, as they continue to play a crucial role in the energy sector.

Demand for pipelines is driven by factors such as domestic consumption, export markets, and government regulations. Companies are investing in advanced technologies to improve pipeline efficiency and safety. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by these trends.

Market Challenges

The global shift towards renewable energy sources is expected to negatively impact the onshore oil and gas pipeline market. According to the International Energy Agency, the growth of renewable energy production is projected to increase significantly during 2020-2040, with costs declining rapidly.

This trend is likely to reduce investments in oil and gas projects and hinder the expansion of natural gas-fired power plants. Renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, and geothermal, offer sustainable and less carbon-intensive alternatives to fossil fuels, making them increasingly popular for power generation. Consequently, the onshore oil and gas pipeline market may experience slower growth in the coming years.

The Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market faces several challenges. Deposits and marks require crude handling and transport through pipelines. Consumption areas and production sites are often located near each other, necessitating onshore pipelines. However, the construction and maintenance of these pipelines present significant challenges. Domestic regulations and environmental concerns impact project timelines and costs.

Markets can be volatile, leading to fluctuating demand and pricing. Producers and transporters must navigate these challenges to ensure efficient and cost-effective pipeline operations. Regular inspections and maintenance are crucial to prevent leaks and ensure safety. Additionally, technological advancements offer opportunities to improve pipeline efficiency and reduce costs.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Gas pipelines

1.2 Oil pipelines Type 2.1 SSAW pipes

2.2 LSAW pipes

2.3 ERW pipes

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Middle East and Africa

and 3.4 Europe

3.5 South America

1.1 Gas pipelines- The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing global demand for natural gas. Natural gas is becoming a preferred fuel for power generation and domestic consumption, replacing more polluting fossil fuels. In power generation, a continuous supply of natural gas is essential, leading to the construction of gas pipelines from supply points to power plants. Additionally, in developing nations, the shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to natural gas for domestic use through city gas distribution networks is increasing, resulting in the demand for natural gas and pipelines.

Research Analysis

The Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market plays a crucial role in the energy sector, facilitating the transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons from production sites to domestic markets and international destinations. The pipeline network is essential for ensuring a steady supply of fossil fuels, including natural gas and NGL, despite lockdown restrictions and travel limitations. The demand for gas has remained robust due to its role in electricity generation, particularly during periods of high electricity consumption.

The pipeline industry employs various pipe types, such as ERW pipes, SSAW pipes, and LSAW pipes, for constructing pipelines that can safely transport these fuels through underground reservoirs. The market's production rate is influenced by raw material supply and the availability of transportation methods, including trucks, ships, boats, railways, and national and international transport networks. The ongoing shift towards renewable sources of energy may impact the future growth of the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market.

Market Research Overview

The Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market refers to the infrastructure used to transport crude oil and natural gas from production sites to processing facilities and end-users. This market is a crucial component of the energy sector, enabling the efficient transportation of hydrocarbons. Onshore pipelines offer several advantages, including lower transportation costs, easier maintenance, and reduced environmental risks compared to offshore pipelines.

The Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market is driven by factors such as increasing energy demand, the discovery of new oil and gas reserves, and government initiatives to promote domestic energy production. Technological advancements, including the use of smart pipes and advanced materials, are also expected to drive market growth. The market is segmented based on pipeline length, diameter, material type, and application.

