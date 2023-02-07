Onshore oil and gas pipeline market size to grow by USD 16.68 billion; Growth opportunities led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and ArcelorMittal SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous comprises numerous players that offer pipeline construction services. The pipeline construction market is highly capital-intensive and demands industry expertise to carry out the operations. The industry is also marked by numerous regional and local pipeline construction vendors. However, established global players have the upper hand in terms of reliability, quality, and technological innovations. The drilling rig market size is forecast to grow by USD 16.68 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2023-2027

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Scope

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas:

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Gas Pipelines



Oil Pipelines

The market growth in the gas pipeline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oil and gas demand is increasing with an important shift toward gas as fuel for power generation and domestic consumption. Natural gas for power generation requires a continuous supply of natural gas that is achieved by constructing gas pipelines from the supply point to the power plant. With natural gas-fired power plants gaining prominence, gas pipelines will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.

Type

SSAW Pipes



LSAW Pipes



ERW Pipes



Others

Geography

APAC



China





India



North America



The US





Canada



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

APAC will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oil has put pressure on these countries as well as globally to meet the high demand in the future. This calls for the need to increase oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. New exploration policies have come up in India, which are expected to boost activities in the upstream oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, vendors

Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

