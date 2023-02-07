Onshore oil and gas pipeline market size to grow by USD 16.68 billion; Growth opportunities led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and ArcelorMittal SA - Technavio

Feb 07, 2023, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous comprises numerous players that offer pipeline construction services. The pipeline construction market is highly capital-intensive and demands industry expertise to carry out the operations. The industry is also marked by numerous regional and local pipeline construction vendors. However, established global players have the upper hand in terms of reliability, quality, and technological innovations. The drilling rig market size is forecast to grow by USD 16.68 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Scope
The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas:
The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Application
- Gas Pipelines
- Oil Pipelines
The market growth in the gas pipeline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oil and gas demand is increasing with an important shift toward gas as fuel for power generation and domestic consumption. Natural gas for power generation requires a continuous supply of natural gas that is achieved by constructing gas pipelines from the supply point to the power plant. With natural gas-fired power plants gaining prominence, gas pipelines will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.
- Type
- SSAW Pipes
- LSAW Pipes
- ERW Pipes
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Chile
- Brazil
- Argentina
APAC will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oil has put pressure on these countries as well as globally to meet the high demand in the future. This calls for the need to increase oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. New exploration policies have come up in India, which are expected to boost activities in the upstream oil and gas industry during the forecast period.
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Key highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports:
The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,754.62 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (oil and gas), sector (upstream, midstream, and downstream), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% and reach an estimated value of USD 960.46 million by 2026. Furthermore, the report extensively covers the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (pipeline and LNG and terminal) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
|
Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
168
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 16.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Gas pipelines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gas pipelines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Oil pipelines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oil pipelines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 SSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on SSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on SSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on SSAW pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on SSAW pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 LSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on LSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on LSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on LSAW pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on LSAW pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 ERW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on ERW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on ERW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on ERW pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on ERW pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ArcelorMittal SA
- Exhibit 116: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 117: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 119: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bechtel Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Bechtel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Bechtel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 BP Plc
- Exhibit 125: BP Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: BP Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: BP Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: BP Plc - Segment focus
- 12.6 Burrow Global LLC
- Exhibit 129: Burrow Global LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Burrow Global LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Burrow Global LLC - Key offerings
- 12.7 Essar Global Fund Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 GAIL (India) Ltd.
- Exhibit 136: GAIL (India) Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: GAIL (India) Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: GAIL (India) Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: GAIL (India) Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Gulf Companies
- Exhibit 145: Gulf Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Gulf Companies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Gulf Companies - Key offerings
- 12.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 154: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 SAIPEM SpA
- Exhibit 157: SAIPEM SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 158: SAIPEM SpA - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: SAIPEM SpA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: SAIPEM SpA - Segment focus
- 12.15 Salzgitter AG
- Exhibit 161: Salzgitter AG - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Salzgitter AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Salzgitter AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Salzgitter AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 TechnipFMC plc
- Exhibit 165: TechnipFMC plc - Overview
- Exhibit 166: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus
- 12.17 Tenaris SA
- Exhibit 169: Tenaris SA - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Tenaris SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: Tenaris SA - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article