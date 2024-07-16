OnSight Technology Unveils OWL, a Cutting-Edge Fire and Smoke Detection System

Innovative AI-driven solution offers rapid fire detection and enhanced safety for facilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSight Technology, a leader in advanced monitoring solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, OWL, an innovative rooftop and field fire and smoke detection system. With its state-of-the-art AI capabilities and swift response times, OWL is set to revolutionize fire safety in various facilities, especially those housing solar installations.

OnSight Owl Features

Fire incidents pose significant risks, particularly in facilities with extensive solar infrastructure. Research indicates that fire durations exceeding five minutes can increase damage by 3.6 times and harm by 1.5 times. OWL addresses these concerns by providing real-time alerts for fire, smoke, and abnormal heat signatures, ensuring rapid response and minimizing potential damage.

Key Features of OWL:

AI at the Edge: OWL utilizes advanced AI algorithms to process data locally, ensuring rapid detection and response.

Comprehensive Monitoring: Equipped with high-resolution cameras and a robust detection system, OWL offers millisecond response times and can detect people, animals, and potential fire hazards.

Easy Installation and Independent Operation: The system is designed for fast and straightforward installation on a 25ft non-penetrative pole and operates independently with 4G/LTE connectivity.

Versatile Power Options: OWL supports 120VAC power with battery and solar options, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

Extended Range: The OWL V2 model features four 16MP cameras with a 100-degree field of view, covering up to 500 meters (200 acres).

Advanced Detection Methodology:

Comprehensive Datasets: OWL's detection algorithms are trained on diverse datasets, covering both urban and rural environments.

High Sensitivity: The system employs transient analysis and ensemble models to ensure high sensitivity and redundancy.

Real-Time Monitoring and Custom Alerts: Users can access real-time monitoring through a dedicated dashboard and receive custom alerts via SMS and email.

"OWL represents a significant advancement in fire safety technology," said Derek Chase, CEO of OnSight Technology. "Our goal is to provide a reliable, efficient, and easy-to-install solution that enhances safety and reduces risks for facilities across North America."

About OnSight Technology:

OnSight Technology is a leading provider of advanced monitoring solutions, dedicated to improving safety and efficiency through innovative technology. The company's team, comprising experts in robotics, AI, and engineering, brings decades of experience in developing cutting-edge solutions for various industries.

In addition to OWL, OnSight Technology is renowned for its robotic inspection services, which offer unparalleled precision and reliability in inspecting critical infrastructure. These services have earned the company numerous accolades, including the prestigious Tech Innovator Award and recognition as one of the Top 50 Technology Companies to Watch.

The company's robotic inspection services leverage advanced robotics and AI to perform detailed inspections of solar panels, wind turbines, and other essential equipment, ensuring optimal performance and safety. This commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned OnSight Technology as a trusted partner for companies seeking state-of-the-art inspection solutions.

For more information about OWL and other OnSight Technology products, please visit www.onsightops.com

