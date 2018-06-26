Onsite Health Diagnostics, LLC Develops Cloud Based, Real-Time Wireless Biometric Data Capture Solution

COPPELL, Texas, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Onsite Health Diagnostics (OHD) announces the launch of the health screening industry's first Cloud Based Real-Time Wireless Biometric Data Capture Solution (Patent Pending). In addition to reducing multiple data entry points, OHD utilized their expertise as an industry leader to develop a solution that also exceeds HIPAA and HITECH security standards by syncing data in Real-Time, eliminating the risks of storing PHI on a tablet or device.
"Syncing biometric data to the OHD Cloud Based Event Management System in Real-Time gives users one consolidated platform to manage all their health screenings, events and classes as well as other distinct capabilities," notes OHD President, Steve Staneff. "This will be a huge differentiator in the market and cuts down greatly on data entry errors."
The technology was developed specifically to streamline the biometric health and wellness screening process for Retail Pharmacies, Healthcare Systems, and Employers by automating results captured from the CardioChek Plus Cholesterol Analyzers via Bluetooth connectivity. The interface and reports generated from the application are customizable and can be branded with client logos and information.
Syncing biometric data to the OHD Cloud Based Event Management System in Real-Time gives users one consolidated platform to manage all their health screenings, events and classes as well as other distinct capabilities including—
- Real-Time Incentive Program Tracking & Reporting (with Reasonable Alternatives)
- Dynamic Participant Scheduling and Search
- Automated Immediate Email Results Follow Up to Participants
- Individual Paperless Health Reporting
- Aggregate Paperless Health Reporting
- Mobile Friendly Administrative and Participant Interfaces
- Email Communication Engine—Broadcast & Transactional
- Event Efficiency Insight in Real-Time
- Appointment Reminders—Email, Text and Calendar Sync
- Interactive Health Trending Based on Historical Data
- eConsent Form Capture
- Customizable Health Content
- Data Integration and Transfer Enabled
About Onsite Health Diagnostics
Onsite Health Diagnostics is the leading, most technologically advanced provider of employee health screenings, outcomes-based incentive management and workforce health analytics. Their clients include some of the largest employers, corporate wellness providers and health insurance companies in the United States.
