Onsite Health Diagnostics, LLC Develops Cloud Based, Real-Time Wireless Biometric Data Capture Solution

The technology was developed specifically to streamline the biometric health and wellness screening process for Retail Pharmacies, Healthcare Systems, and Employers by automating results captured from the CardioChek Plus Cholesterol Analyzers via Bluetooth connectivity. The interface and reports generated from the application are customizable and can be branded with client logos and information.

Syncing biometric data to the OHD Cloud Based Event Management System in Real-Time gives users one consolidated platform to manage all their health screenings, events and classes as well as other distinct capabilities including—

Real-Time Incentive Program Tracking & Reporting (with Reasonable Alternatives)

Dynamic Participant Scheduling and Search

Automated Immediate Email Results Follow Up to Participants

Individual Paperless Health Reporting

Aggregate Paperless Health Reporting

Mobile Friendly Administrative and Participant Interfaces

Email Communication Engine—Broadcast & Transactional

Event Efficiency Insight in Real-Time

Appointment Reminders—Email, Text and Calendar Sync

Interactive Health Trending Based on Historical Data

eConsent Form Capture

Customizable Health Content

Data Integration and Transfer Enabled

