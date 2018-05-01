Onsite Health Diagnostics, LLC Selected by the American Heart Association as its Licensed Master Services Provider for Health Screening Services

COPPELL, Texas, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke, recently announced the launch of its new Health Screening Services business to help create a culture of health and well-being for Americans by increasing awareness of health risks and changing lifestyle behaviors. Onsite Health Diagnostics is proud to provide software platforms and operations for the business line. The data collected by Onsite Health Diagnostics will be used to populate American Heart Association products such as the Workplace Health Achievement Index performance measures for employers and the My Life Check Enhanced online health assessment tool for participants.
"We at Onsite Health Diagnostics are delighted to be selected as the licensed Master Services Provider for Health Screening Services by such a respected entity as the American Heart Association," stated OHD President and Founder, Steven Staneff. "We certainly share the American Heart Association's commitment to scientific discipline as it pertains to population health, and we are confident that our software, analytics and execution capabilities will help drive the success of this new mission aligned business offering in the corporate health & wellness marketplace."
"After an extremely thorough vetting process to make sure we had a highly capable and reputable licensed services provider, we selected Onsite Health Diagnostics," remarked John Meiners, Chief of Mission-Aligned Businesses for the American Heart Association.
About Onsite Health Diagnostics
Onsite Health Diagnostics is the leading, most technologically advanced provider of employee health screenings, outcomes-based incentive management and workforce health analytics. Their clients include some of the largest employers, corporate wellness providers and health insurance companies in the United States.
www.onsitehealthdiagnostics.com
PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12705437
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onsite-health-diagnostics-llc-selected-by-the-american-heart-association-as-its-licensed-master-services-provider-for-health-screening-services-300640230.html
SOURCE Onsite Health Diagnostics
Share this article