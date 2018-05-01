Onsite Health Diagnostics, LLC Selected by the American Heart Association as its Licensed Master Services Provider for Health Screening Services

"We at Onsite Health Diagnostics are delighted to be selected as the licensed Master Services Provider for Health Screening Services by such a respected entity as the American Heart Association," stated OHD President and Founder, Steven Staneff. "We certainly share the American Heart Association's commitment to scientific discipline as it pertains to population health, and we are confident that our software, analytics and execution capabilities will help drive the success of this new mission aligned business offering in the corporate health & wellness marketplace."

"After an extremely thorough vetting process to make sure we had a highly capable and reputable licensed services provider, we selected Onsite Health Diagnostics," remarked John Meiners, Chief of Mission-Aligned Businesses for the American Heart Association.

About Onsite Health Diagnostics

Onsite Health Diagnostics is the leading, most technologically advanced provider of employee health screenings, outcomes-based incentive management and workforce health analytics. Their clients include some of the largest employers, corporate wellness providers and health insurance companies in the United States.

