OnSite Waste Technologies Partners With Direct Supply To Offer OnSite Immediate Sterilization Of "Sharps" And "Red-Bag Waste"

"Direct Supply is constantly evaluating new technology and services designed to cut costs, increase revenue and improve outcomes for our customers. Medical waste disposal is an area primed for cost savings and increased efficiencies," said Todd Sobotka, Director of Innovation at Direct Supply. "OnSite provides a logical alternative to the status quo by enabling immediate sterilization of potentially infectious material, helping to reduce foot traffic and costly pick-ups. OnSite also develops flexible plans for each facility that provide standard, centralized financial and regulatory administration. Making the move to OnSite is a natural solution."

For nearly 50 years, medical offices and senior care facilities have stored medical waste onsite before having it hauled away by outside vendors to the tune of nearly $4 Billion annually1. The OnSite TE-5000 provides immediate sterilization so medical offices and nursing homes can safely dispose of medical waste overnight without the high costs that stem from traditional hauling methods.

"Direct Supply helps Guardian Healthcare achieve our operational and fiscal goals by connecting us with the best service providers for our various needs," said Jarrod Degenhard, VP of Environmental Services at Guardian Healthcare. "OnSite Waste Technologies has shown to be a great partner, enabling us to enhance our infectious control procedures with an innovative solution that drives down cost and environmental impact."

For small waste producers, OnSite's TE-5000 is the most complete waste-disposal solution available today2. The unit fits on a desk and heats "sharps" and "Red-Bag Waste" between 350-400 degrees for 90 minutes. This ensures all bacteria, spores and viruses – such as COVID-19 – are completely destroyed. All plastic components of the of the medical waste are melted down, reducing the contents by 80% to a disposable "brick." Traditionally these materials have been stored and then trucked to one of 72 incinerators across the country.

"With a shared commitment of driving high-costs out of the waste industry, we're thrilled to have teamed up with Direct Supply," said Brad Barnes, CEO at OnSite Waste Technologies. "Together, we're making an immediate impact by delivering total waste solutions – highlighted by the OnSite TE-5000 – to senior care and medical facilities, such as Guardian Healthcare, helping them save money and find practical operating efficiencies."

OnSite Waste Technologies offers comprehensive solutions to accommodate disposal needs. Interested facilities can visit DirectSupply.com to schedule a free consultation to determine qualification.

More About OnSite Waste Technologies

OnSite Waste Technologies is a California-based company dedicated to reducing the cost, risk, and environmental impact of medical waste processing and disposal. Its flagship product, the TE-5000, is an innovative desktop-sized processing unit that converts regulated medical waste, including "Sharps" and "Red-Bag Waste," into sterile garbage that can be placed in a practice's regular trash. The TE-5000 reduces the liability associated with the traditional method of hauling waste to a central location by reducing or eliminating the time waste sits in a practice. For small waste producers (200 pounds of waste per month or less) the TE-5000 is a greener, more cost-effective and safer option for handling medical waste disposal when compared to typical haul-away services.

About Direct Supply

Direct Supply delivers solution-driven platforms designed to bring what's next to Senior Living. From care technology and procurement tools to building management, design and development services, its mission is to help care providers – and the seniors they serve – thrive. Direct Supply also leads and supports the most important efforts shaping national policy to help ensure Senior Living has the resources it needs to continue caring for our seniors – now and in the future. Learn more at DirectSupply.com.

