OnsiteIQ Completes Its Executive Team With the Hire of its New VP of Marketing

In support of OnsiteIQ's rapid growth, the first AI-based Real Estate Development Platform welcomes the addition of Andrea Neiman to lead marketing.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnsiteIQ , a development cloud-based service, delivers AI-driven insights to help real estate professionals maximize their returns by leveraging data captured in the field. With the recent addition of Andrea Neiman, the new VP of Marketing, OnsiteIQ completes its executive search as it paves the way to become a category leader in the real estate technology space.

Andrea Neiman Headshot

Andrea Neiman has spent nearly 20 years of her marketing career redefining brands and introducing products into global and niche markets for small-medium businesses to enterprise-sized B2B brands–from NetLine, BuildingConnected, and Velocity Global to Logitech, Adobe, TIBCO, Kensington (a division of ACCO Brands), and most recently Autodesk.

Prior to joining OnsiteIQ, Neiman joined BuildingConnected, acquired by Autodesk in 2019, to lead its Product Marketing team. She was instrumental in spearheading the company's positioning in the Construction Bid Management space which led to the eventual $275 million acquisition by Autodesk. While at Autodesk, she led its Preconstruction Product Marketing team and expanded her leadership to drive Global Product and Channel Marketing efforts for the company's construction division, Autodesk Construction Solutions.

"Andrea has a track record of leading new and existing products into complex trillion-dollar markets, notably pivoting go-to-market strategies from focusing on small-medium businesses to expanding upmarket where organizations are highly matrixed. Andrea's integrated marketing experience, passion for the real estate development industry, and her customer-first approach will no doubt help OnsiteIQ position us as category leaders in a very esoteric yet vast industry," said Ardalan Khosrowpour, founder and CEO. "We are so excited to have her join the OnsiteIQ team and lead our marketing efforts. Andrea's deep understanding of market dynamics and her innovative approach to product positioning and strategy align perfectly with OnsiteIQ's mission to revolutionize the real estate industry through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights. Her ability to navigate complex markets and her focus on delivering value to customers will be instrumental in driving our growth and enhancing our offerings. We believe that Andrea's leadership will enable us to expand our reach, improve our communication with the industry, and ultimately establish OnsiteIQ as the go-to solution for real estate insights. Welcome aboard, Andrea. We are thrilled to see where your vision and expertise will take us. "

Using an educational approach, Neiman will focus her initial marketing efforts on driving a clear and distinct value-based narrative to owners, developers, and investors in the real estate industry, positioning OnsiteIQ as the standard for real estate intelligence. With interest rates and the cost of construction rising, real estate developers have increased challenges in protecting their assets, from the build to the operation of the asset. OnsiteIQ transforms construction data captured in the field into actionable insights for developers to improve project completion and maximize investment returns.

"After advising for OnsiteIQ for the better part of a year, it became a no-brainer to permanently join the team and spearhead the marketing department. I've been impressed by the unmatched level of cross-functional alignment between Sales, Product, R&D, and Customer Success. The culture is deeply rooted in elevating the voice of the customer through all touch points–from go-to-market motions and product-led user research to day-to-day customer delivery. There's an inventive spirit coupled with a mature approach to simplifying the problem and executing with due diligence," said Neiman. "The empowerment and transparency that OnsiteIQ offers its customers will be a game-changer in how the real estate market sees the importance of making field-based data accessible at all levels of construction so that decision-makers can protect their capital investments through reliable, actionable insights. The power of the data OnsiteIQ generates and how it's generated is unprecedented."

This announcement of Neiman's new role comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of closing $14 million in Series B financing in a round led by existing investor Vertical Venture Partners, joined by a number of its Limited Partners, with additional participation from leading real estate technology VC RET Ventures as well as Interplay VC.

About OnsiteIQ

OnsiteIQ is the development intelligence platform for real estate owners. With real-time 360º imagery of active builds across an entire portfolio and AI to transform construction data into actionable insights, development professionals reduce project delays and maximize returns on their assets. Since 2017, we've worked with real estate owners, developers, and investors to deliver documentation of real-time progress tracking to help them make critical decisions for managing entire development portfolios. Learn more at www.onsiteiq.io

