OnSkin Introduces Safe Choice, a Science-Based Mark of Generally Risk-Free Cosmetics

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSkin , an award-winning global cosmetic scanner app, has introduced Safe Choice, a science-based distinction mark designed to help consumers identify beauty products made entirely with safe ingredients and minimize exposure to potentially harmful chemicals in their personal care routines.

The OnSkin Safe Choice Distinction Mark

Safe Choice recognizes cosmetic formulas that present little to no known or suspected human health risks from an ingredient safety perspective, as determined through comprehensive ingredient-by-ingredient analysis conducted by OnSkin's medical and scientific experts based on current, authoritative scientific research and regulatory data.

OnSkin evaluates products using their full ingredient lists as disclosed by manufacturers. Each ingredient is reviewed against four primary safety criteria: endocrine disruption and reproductive toxicity, carcinogenicity, allergy risk, and high-concentration alerts. The ingredient-level assessments are then aggregated into OnSkin's unique scoring formula, which weighs hazard profiles and assigns an overall product safety score on a 100-point scale.

The Safe Choice distinction is reserved for cosmetic formulas scoring 95 or higher, indicating that, according to OnSkin's expert analysis of current scientific evidence, the product's full ingredient composition—including all components used to achieve its function, stability, texture, color, and scent—poses no or negligible risk of common adverse health effects when used as intended.

The launch of Safe Choice is a natural extension of OnSkin's mission to translate complex ingredient information into clear guidance for everyday consumers, aligned with a global shift toward health-conscious beauty and growing demand for ingredient transparency.

While regulatory compliance determines whether a product may be sold on the market, it does not imply that all approved ingredients are equally safe or desirable for long-term, daily use.

"Use of cosmetics may involve several health-relevant uncertainties that shouldn't be overlooked. While toxicology depends on dose, factors such as frequency of use, coverage area, cumulative effect from multiple products, exposure routes, predisposing skin or health conditions, bioaccumulation potential of certain substances, and the need for some chemicals to meet strict purification and processing requirements may all influence real-world risks. With Safe Choice, our goal is to highlight formulas that keep people on the safest possible side—because safer alternatives are available on the market," said Julia Kuprina, OnSkin's Product Director.

Safe Choice is assigned to individual formulas, given that product compositions may vary by region. Within the OnSkin app, a Safe Choice badge appears in the product certification section, allowing users to quickly identify qualifying products.

The Safe Choice assessment reflects general population risk and doesn't account for individual sensitivities or rare reactions. OnSkin's experts, therefore, always recommend taking a patch test before use. The app also allows users to set customized alerts for specific ingredients they personally wish to avoid.

OnSkin is fully independent, with no brand partnerships influencing safety scores. The app's database includes over 2 million skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrance products, with new entries added continuously.

OnSkin is available for download on iOS and Android .

SOURCE OnSkin